 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chris McIntosh adds 2 deputy athletic directors to Wisconsin senior staff
0 Comments
topical alert

Chris McIntosh adds 2 deputy athletic directors to Wisconsin senior staff

  • 0

University of Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh filled out his senior staff by naming two deputies Friday.

Marcus Sedberry mug

Sedberry

Marcus Sedberry will lead internal operations and Mitchell Pinta will be in charge of external affairs.

Sedberry was senior associate athletic director for student-athlete success at Baylor and assisted in the department's strategic direction. He also has worked with the athletic departments at UCF and Arkansas and as director of player engagement for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles.

A former Nebraska track and field athlete, Sedberry led campus integration efforts and managed Baylor's name, image and likeness program.

Mitchell Pinta mug

Pinta

A UW-Madison graduate, Pinta has been with the NFL for 14 seasons. His post as director of business development and partnership management had him working on securing partnerships with brands.

Pinta's wife, Jessica Palermo, is a Madison native and daughter of former Badgers football assistant head coach John Palermo. She's the Big Ten Conference's vice president for sports data management and analytics.

McIntosh, formerly the deputy to Barry Alvarez with UW, said in October that he needs to focus on the direction of the program and delegate day-to-day operations to deputies.

"We've got an incredible staff with a lot of experience on it," McIntosh said. "But having come from that role myself, there are a lot of day-to-day decisions that someone in that position can help with and free up some capacity for the athletic director to work on some of these bigger issues. This is really trying to find the resource for me that I was to Barry."

The University of Wisconsin athletic department held a ceremonial groundbreaking on the "CR Future" project at Camp Randall Stadium on Wednesday.

McIntosh, who has been in the athletic director position since July, also added assistant athletic director for human resources Craig Hanson to the senior staff.

Bridget Woodruff, the assistant athletic director for career and leadership, will become assistant athletic director for organizational effectiveness.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics