Chris McIntosh adds 2 deputy athletic directors to Wisconsin senior staff

University of Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh filled out his senior staff by naming two deputies Friday.
Marcus Sedberry will lead internal operations and Mitchell Pinta will be in charge of external affairs.
Sedberry was senior associate athletic director for student-athlete success at Baylor and assisted in the department's strategic direction. He also has worked with the athletic departments at UCF and Arkansas and as director of player engagement for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles.
A former Nebraska track and field athlete, Sedberry led campus integration efforts and managed Baylor's name, image and likeness program.
A UW-Madison graduate, Pinta has been with the NFL for 14 seasons. His post as director of business development and partnership management had him working on securing partnerships with brands.
Pinta's wife, Jessica Palermo, is a Madison native and daughter of former Badgers football assistant head coach John Palermo. She's the Big Ten Conference's vice president for sports data management and analytics.
McIntosh, formerly the deputy to Barry Alvarez with UW, said in October that he needs to focus on the direction of the program and delegate day-to-day operations to deputies.
"We've got an incredible staff with a lot of experience on it," McIntosh said. "But having come from that role myself, there are a lot of day-to-day decisions that someone in that position can help with and free up some capacity for the athletic director to work on some of these bigger issues. This is really trying to find the resource for me that I was to Barry."
McIntosh, who has been in the athletic director position since July, also added assistant athletic director for human resources Craig Hanson to the senior staff.
Bridget Woodruff, the assistant athletic director for career and leadership, will become assistant athletic director for organizational effectiveness.
Badgers Bracketology: Where experts see Wisconsin men's basketball's standing in the NCAA Tournament
Joe Lunardi, ESPN
Current: Six seed, facing Creighton
Lunardi has eight Big Ten teams making his 2022 bracket, and the Badgers would be in the East bracket with Duke as the top seed.
His projection hasn’t been updated since Friday morning, so it doesn’t include UW’s win over Maryland into its formula. Ohio State is a five-seed in Lunardi’s projection, so UW could help itself by defending its home court this week against the Buckeyes.
Jerry Palm, CBS
Current: Three seed, facing St. John’s
Palm is as high on the Badgers as any national analyst, and UW ranks seventh in CBS’ Top 25. UW’s win at Purdue knocked the Boilermakers off the No. 1 line in Palm’s projections, which were updated Friday.
UW was a four seed in Palm’s first projection this season.
Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News
Current: Five seed, facing Memphis/Louisville
UW is on the five line along with Illinois. Only three Big Ten teams are higher than the Badgers and Illini in DeCourcy’s projection.
NET Rankings, Quadrant wins
UW was No. 24 in the NET rankings Monday, down two spots from last week.
The NET rankings replaced RPI as the key evaluator for teams during the season and the tournament selection process.
Here’s a primer on how the NET Rankings are calculated:
The NET Rankings are used to determine in which quadrant a game falls for a team. This gives teams credit for playing, and beating, strong opponents, especially on the road. The breakdown is as follows:
Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75
Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135
Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240
Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353
UW is 4-1 in Quadrant 1 games, 4-1 in Quadrant 2 games, and 5-0 combined in Quadrant 3 and 4 games. The Badgers’ game against Ohio State this week is a Quadrant 1 game for both teams; OSU is No. 25 in the NET rankings.