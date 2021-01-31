Careful approach to Badgers athletics during pandemic 'way we should be behaving,' UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank says

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said she's proud of what she called a cautious approach to playing through the COVID-19 pandemic by the athletic department.

In her yearly address Friday to the UW Athletic Board that also touched on budget issues and pending NCAA legislation, Blank said the Badgers have been "more hesitant to jump in if we think there are any risks than some other teams."

"We've tried to balance the very strong desire that we know our student-athletes have to play but also need to keep our teams safe," Blank said. "We've pulled out of a few games and we've delayed some things simply because we didn't think it was safe at that point.

"That's the way we should be behaving right now. And I really appreciate that on the part of everyone who's been part of creating that culture."

After a delay to the season's start, the UW football team had three of eight scheduled games canceled because of positive coronavirus tests either on its roster or its opponent's. The women's hockey team had six games wiped out because of positive tests and the men's hockey team had a December series pushed back.

Three women's basketball non-conference games were canceled and the men's basketball team had to reschedule a game at Penn State.