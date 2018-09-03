Sophomore forward Cameron Murtha scored in the ninth minute and sophomore Maia Cella later added a goal as the University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team defeated Portland University 2-1 in Seattle.
The Badgers (4-1) have won three straight matches, including a 2-1 road victory on Thursday over host Washington.
Jordyn Bloomer faced four shots on goal, making three saves against the Pilots (2-3).
The Badgers open a four-match homestand, facing Illinois State on Thursday, the first of two non-conference matches before kicking off the Big Ten Conference season against Northwestern on Sept. 14 at McClimon Field.