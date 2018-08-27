Sophomore Cameron Murtha had one goal and two assists to lead the University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team to a 3-1 victory over host Kentucky on Sunday in Lexington.
Murtha opened the game’s scoring in the 13th minute, finishing on the far post off a right side service from Alexis Tye.
Senior midfielder Victoria Pickett scored off of a Murtha assist in the 26th minute. Sophomore forward Lauren Rice made it 3-0 in the second half on a pass from Murtha. Rice and Murtha led the team with five and four shots, respectively.
Goalie Jordyn Bloomer had two saves for her second career win, allowing the only score by the Wildcats (3-1) in the 74th minute.
UW (2-1) next faces host Washington at 10 p.m. Thursday.