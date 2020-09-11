Big Ten needs medical answers, not lobbying, to address football season, Barry Alvarez says

"You've gone along for a month without any positive tests, boom, students come back and you have a handful. Then with contact tracing you've got 20 that are sitting and different sports that are quarantining. Every day is a struggle."

Other topics Alvarez weighed in on during his radio show:

The Big Ten aligning with the Pac-12 for a Rose Bowl

"I was on a call with some of the Pac-12 coaches and Commissioner (Larry) Scott, and that was broached. We talked about it. No commitment was made. I think the factor there is would we both complete our seasons at the same time? Would we be in that same area where it matches up so you go play?"

TV models for a delayed Big Ten football season

"We've worked with Fox. Fox owns our TV rights. We've had a number of different models that have been presented. We let Fox take a look at it, get the results. There are some that we like and some that make sense, and we're continuing to look at that. But the first thing that has to be done is for our presidents and chancellors to feel comfortable."

Setting up the 2021 fall football season