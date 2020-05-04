Big Ten extends ban on organized team activities

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Big Ten Conference extended its ban on organized team activities by nearly a month on Monday.

The ban, which now runs until June 1, was introduced March 13 in order to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference canceled remaining winter and spring sports on the schedule in March, and on- and off-campus recruiting remains on indefinite hold.

In a statement released Monday, the Big Ten said it will reevaluate the ban on June 1.

“The Big Ten Conference will continue to use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps relative to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement read.

“The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.”

UW team locker rooms, weight rooms and dining halls are closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

