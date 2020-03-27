Big Ten adds 4 weeks to suspension of organized team activities

Two weeks after ordering a shutdown of organized team activities because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Big Ten Conference on Friday extended the quiet period until at least May 4.
That's a four-week extension onto the suspension period that was announced on March 13, one day after the conference canceled the remaining schedule for winter and spring sports and put recruiting activities on indefinite hold.
In a statement Friday, the Big Ten said that it would re-evaluate the suspension of team activities on May 4. At that point, however, the University of Wisconsin is scheduled to be in the final exam period for the spring semester, so it appears unlikely any further organized practices will take place for the Badgers this school year.
UW team locker rooms, weight rooms and dining halls are closed because of the coronavirus outbreak. The NCAA allows schools to provide its athletes with funding for meals in lieu of training table and snacks.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.