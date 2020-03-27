Big Ten adds 4 weeks to suspension of organized team activities

Two weeks after ordering a shutdown of organized team activities because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Big Ten Conference on Friday extended the quiet period until at least May 4.

In a statement Friday, the Big Ten said that it would re-evaluate the suspension of team activities on May 4. At that point, however, the University of Wisconsin is scheduled to be in the final exam period for the spring semester, so it appears unlikely any further organized practices will take place for the Badgers this school year.