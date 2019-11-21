Senior Beata Nelson won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1 minute, 52.27 seconds to lead the University of Wisconsin women's swimming team Thursday on the first day of the seven-team North Carolina State Fall Invitational in Greensboro.
Nelson also swam legs on two relays that posted third-place finishes — the 200 freestyle (1:31.16) and 400 medley (3:34.44).
Freshman Wes Jekel led the men, winning the 200 individual medley in 1:46.81. Senior Cameron Tyson was fifth in the 500 freestyle (4:22.84).