Wisconsin women's basketball team returns to the court, falls to No. 6 Indiana

Ali Patberg scored 18 points and Mackenzie Holmes had 16 to help the No. 6 Indiana women's basketball team extend its winning streak to seven with a 76-53 decision over the University of Wisconsin on Wednesday night at the Kohl Center.
Julie Pospisilova scored 15 points and Sydney Hilliard had 10 points for UW (3-10, 0-3 Big Ten), which was playing for the first time in 20 days after two games were canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within its program.
Brooke Schramek scored six points as the Badgers held a 10-5 lead to start the game. Schramek finished with seven points.
Patberg scored 12 points in the first half when Indiana (12-2, 4-0) used a 19-9 second quarter to take a 36-21 lead. Grace Berger had 11 assists and scored seven points.
Aleska Gulbe had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Hoosiers, who’ve won eight straight in the series against UW.
Indiana held UW to under 70 points — the Badgers became the 14th opponent the Hoosiers have held below that mark.
Indiana had 18 assists on 28 field goals and shot 48.8% from the field. The Hoosiers shot 85.7% (12 of 14) from the line.
Holmes and Berger had eight rebounds apiece for Indiana.