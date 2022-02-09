Wisconsin women's basketball team fails to solve No. 15 Maryland

Angel Reese had 19 points and nine rebounds, Chloe Bibby scored 16 points and No. 15 Maryland beat the visiting University of Wisconsin 70-43 in a Big Ten Conference women's basketball game Wednesday night in College Park.

The Badgers (6-17, 3-10 Big Ten) were again without their second-leading scorer, Sydney Hilliard, as she’s taking a leave of absence for personal reasons.

Brooke Schramek led UW with 16 points and Katie Nelson had 11.

Schramek scored 17 points, one off her career high, in UW's 70-62 victory over Illinois last Sunday.

“When Brooke does well, we generally do well but Maryland is obviously a top-15 team,” UW coach Marisa Moseley said. “For her development and for the future, we need for her to keep doing what she’s doing.”

Maryland (18-6, 10-3) won its sixth straight win.

Bibby scored eight points in the first quarter to help Maryland build a 22-8 lead after closing on an 11-0 run. Reese scored six points in Maryland's 11-0 run at the start of the second quarter for a 23-point lead. The Terps led by 20-plus points over the final 17 minutes.

The Badgers turned the ball over a season-high 26 times, allowing Maryland to score 27 points off giveaways. The Terps had 17 steals.

“I think some of it was what we did to ourselves,” Moseley said of the turnovers. “I think we were a little rattled; we needed to be more secure with the ball."

Ashley Owusu did not play for a second straight game for Maryland due to an ankle sprain.