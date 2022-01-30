Wisconsin women's basketball team edged by Minnesota

The outcome was the same, but the second Border Battle this season between the Wisconsin and Minnesota women's basketball teams was a lot different than the first.

Guard Deja Winters made three free throws with 50 seconds left and the host Golden Gophers hung on to defeat the Badgers 57-55 in a Big Ten Conference game Sunday in Minneapolis.

The loss snapped a four-game losing streak for the Gophers (10-12, 3-7 Big Ten) while the Badgers (5-15, 2-8) fell for the third time in four games.

Trailing 44-40 through three quarters, the Badgers pulled even at 54 on two free throws from Brooke Schramek, whose 14 points tied Sydney Hilliard for team-high scoring honors, with 1:14 left.

Winters (five points) was then fouled by Julie Pospisilova (12 points) on a 3-point attempt and made all three free throws for Minnesota, which finished 15-for-15 from the line.

A foul on Winters with 39 seconds remaining sent Hilliard to the line, where she made the first and missed the second.

UW got the ball back with 9 seconds left following a Minnesota turnover but could not convert two field goal attempts.

"I think offensively we made some big plays but I think we gave up some big opportunities as well," UW coach Marisa Moseley said. "We had a little bit of mismanagement in the game there towards the end — both time and score. Not at the very last second, but we took some quick shots when it was a four-point game and I think we could have got a higher-quality shot."

Guard Sara Scalia led the Gophers with 16 points. Guard Gadiva Hubbard and forward Laura Bagwell Katalinich had 10 points apiece.

Minnesota won the first meeting 82-66 on Jan. 12 at the Kohl Center.