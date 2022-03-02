Wisconsin women's basketball ousted by Illinois in first round of Big Ten tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — Aaliyah Nye scored 17 points, Kendall Bostic notched her sixth double-double of the season and 14th-seeded Illinois snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 75-66 win over the 11th-seeded University of Wisconsin on Wednesday in the first round of the Big Ten Conference women's basketball tournament.

Illinois (7-19) is the first 14th seed to advance to the second round since Purdue in 2015. The Illini, whose only other conference win came in a regular-season split with UW, will take on sixth-seeded Nebraska on Thursday.

Bostic had 12 points, 16 rebounds and six assists as all five Fighting Illini starters scored in double figures. Erika Porter, averaging 3.6 points coming in, scored a career-high 15, Adalia McKenzie had 14 points and seven assists and Jada Peebles had 12 points on 4-for-5 3-point shooting. Illinois was 9-for-12 from the arc while UW was 7-for-29.

Katie Nelson scored 27 points with eight assists to lead the Badgers (8-21). Julie Pospisilova scored 17 points and Halle Douglass had 15.

Nye hit 5 of 6 from the 3-point range, including her final one with just under a minute left for a seven-point lead. Nelson replied with a 3-pointer but UW didn't score again. McKenzie took back her inbounds pass from Bostic and drove to the hoop to score, and three free throws wrapped up the victory.

Illinois led by 12 with just over three minutes to go before Pospisilova hit consecutive 3-pointers to begin UW's late push.

Illini outscored Wisconsin 25-10 — including a 12-0 run — in the pivotal third quarter, outshooting the Badgers by nearly 30% in leading 55-43 heading into the final period.

UW led by two after the first quarter and maintained a slim lead throughout the second quarter for a 33-30 halftime edge.

Rutgers 75, Penn State 50

Osh Brown had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Shug Dickson had 14 points, seven rebounds and a career-high nine assists, and the 13th-seeded Scarlet Knights (11-19) beat the 12th-seeded Nittany Lions (11-18) in the tournament's opening game.

Rutgers plays No. 5 seed Indiana on Thursday after its largest winning margin in a Big Ten tournament game, topping 15 in 2019.

Rutgers held the Big Ten’s second-leading scorer, Makenna Marisa, to just 15 points after entering averaging 22.5. She was 5-for-19 from the field, missing three 3-pointers. Penn State made just five second-half field goals.