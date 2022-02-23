Wisconsin women's basketball loses home finale

Sophomore guard Brooke Schramek's career-high 20 points led five players scoring in double figures, but the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team lost its home finale 80-70 to Nebraska on Wednesday at the Kohl Center.

The Cornhuskers (21-7, 10-7 Big Ten Conference) took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Badgers 21-13 to take a 40-31 lead. The margin was 56-47 entering the fourth quarter, where UW (7-20, 4-13) never got closer than five points.

Junior Julie Pospisilova scored 15 points for the Badgers, passing the 700-point career mark. Graduate Katie Nelson had 14 points, sophomore Halle Douglass 11 and freshman Krystyna Ellew 10.

Sophomore Jaz Shelley led the Cornhuskers with 20 points, including four 3-pointers. She also had five rebounds, four assists and a steal. Fellow Australian Isabelle Bourne contributed 14 points.

Nebraska won the earlier meeting 77-44 on Jan. 27.