The University of Wisconsin women's basketball team will open the 2019-20 season against North Florida Nov. 5 at the Kohl Center, according to the Badgers' non-conference schedule released Tuesday.
UW's non-conference season also includes a game at Colorado, games against Arkansas and Ball State in a Thanksgiving tournament in the Bahamas, and a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game at Georgia Tech.
In addition to the North Florida game, the Badgers will play home non-conference games against Wofford, UW-Milwaukee, Eastern Illinois, North Dakota State, Alabama State and Prairie View A&M.
UW will play an exhibition game against UW-Whitewater on Oct. 30 at the Kohl Center.
The Badgers' non-conference schedule:
Tuesday, Nov. 5: vs. North Florida, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 10: vs. Wofford, time TBA
Thursday Nov. 14: at Colorado, time TBA
Sunday, Nov. 17: vs. UW-Milwaukee, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 26: vs. Eastern Illinois, time TBA
Thursday-Friday, Nov. 29-30: vs. Arkansas and Ball State at Bahamas Hoopfest, New Providence, Bahamas
Thursday Dec. 5: at Georgia Tech, time TBA
Sunday, Dec. 8: vs. North Dakota State, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12: vs. Alabama State, time TBA
Friday, Dec. 20: vs. Prairie View A&M, 7 p.m.