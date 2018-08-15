The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team will face four teams coming off postseason tournament play last season during the 2018-19 non-conference season.
The Badgers (9-21 last season) will play host to traditional power Duke in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Nov. 28 and travel to in-state rival Green Bay on Dec. 8. The Blue Devils advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, while the Phoenix got knocked out in the first round.
The Badgers will play two teams that competed in the WNIT — traveling to Milwaukee on Nov. 13 and hosting IUPUI on Nov. 19.
"We are excited to play a challenging non-conference schedule this season to prepare our team for the rigorous Big Ten Conference season,” coach Jonathan Tsipis said.
The Badgers will spend the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in Nashville, competing in the Challenge in the Music City. UW will play Pittsburgh, Arkansas and host Tennessee State in the tournament on Nov. 23-25.
The Badgers will open the season against Winthrop on Nov. 8 at the Kohl Center. Other home games will be against North Dakota State on Nov. 17, Marshall on Dec. 4, Chicago State on Dec. 12 and Evansville on Dec. 21.
UW will not face the other state rival, Marquette, this year, the first time they won’t meet since 2006.
2018-19 Wisconsin women’s basketball schedule
Home games in CAPS
SUNDAY, NOV. 4: UW-OSHKOSH (exhibition), 2 p.m.
THURSDAY, NOV. 8: WINTHROP
Tuesday, Nov. 13: at Milwaukee
SATURDAY, NOV. 17: NORTH DAKOTA STATE
MONDAY, NOV. 19: IUPUI
Fri.-Sun., Nov. 23-25 at Challenge in the Music City, Nashville, Tenn.
Friday, Nov. 23: vs. Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 24: at Tennessee State, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 25: vs. Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 28: DUKE (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)
TUESDAY, DEC. 4: MARSHALL
Saturday, Dec. 8: at Green Bay
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 12: CHICAGO STATE
FRIDAY, DEC. 21: EVANSVILLE