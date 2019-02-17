COLUMBUS, Ohio — Trailing by 13 points in the fourth quarter Sunday afternoon, the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team eventually whittled the deficit to a one-possession game in the waning seconds.
And that's how the game ended.
The result of the comeback-cut-short was a 70-68 loss to Ohio State in a Big Ten Conference game at Value City Arena.
Ohio State took its largest lead of the game at 65-52 with 4:14 left, but UW (12-14, 3-11 Big Ten) went on a 16-4 run — aided by two 3-pointers from Suzanne Gilreath and another by Nya Beverley — to get within 69-68 with 5.2 seconds to play.
Ohio State guard Carly Santoro was fouled and went to the line where she made the first free throw. Santoro missed the second attempt, which the Badgers rebounded but couldn't get off a long-range shot as the buzzer sounded.
"It is harder to make a play off of a (free throw) miss because you can't take it out of bounds and let people get off the floor, and you hope you have timeouts in the end," UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said.
Gilreath, a junior guard, made 5 of 9 3-pointers to lead UW with a season-high 19 points. Senior forward Marsha Howard scored 18 points and became the 26th Badgers player to reach 1,000 for her career. Beverley, a sophomore guard, chipped in 10 points.
The Badgers were without freshman Imani Lewis, the team's second-leading scorer who was attending a family funeral.
"I thought our kids competed at a really high level and you have to give credit to them for continuing to attack," Tsipis said. "They kept battling and battled through foul trouble. We had different people step up today."
The Badgers led 27-13 at the 5:28 mark in the second quarter, but Ohio State (12-12, 8-7) tied the game at 36 just after halftime. The Buckeyes outscored UW 23-13 in the third quarter to take a four-point lead into the fourth.
The Buckeyes then scored 12 of the first 15 points of the final period.
"We're just never going to give up on each other," said Ohio State guard Janai Crooms, who had 14 points and was one of four Buckeyes to score in double figures.
Dorka Juhasz led the Buckeyes with a game-high 21 points and 15 rebounds.
UW shot 42.9 percent (24 of 56) from the field and forced 16 turnovers, scoring 20 points off the giveaways.
"On the road and in a conference game, I thought that was the best we have played," Tsipis said. "It's just unfortunate we couldn't come away with a win."