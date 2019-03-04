University of Wisconsin senior Marsha Howard was voted to the All-Big Ten Conference women’s basketball second team by the media, the conference announced Monday.
Howard received honorable mention from the conference coaches. Freshman Imani Lewis earned honorable mention from the media.
Howard, a 5-foot-11 forward from Chicago, ranked ninth in scoring in Big Ten games (14.9), seventh in rebounds (8.0), seventh in field goal percentage (.488), fifth in steals (2.0) and 18th in blocked shots (0.8). She was the only player in the conference to finish in the top 10 in scoring, rebounds, field goal percentage and steals.
Lewis, a 6-1 forward from Willingboro, New Jersey, averaged 11.9 points and 7.1 rebounds to rank fourth in each category among Big Ten freshmen.
Iowa’s Megan Gustafson, from Port Wing, was chosen Player of the Year by both the coaches and media, with the coaches voting unanimously. Gustafson, the leading scorer (28.4) and rebounder (13.8) in the conference, becomes the ninth two-time Player of the Year.
Maryland’s Taylor Mikesell was voted Freshman of the Year by the coaches, while Michigan’s Naz Hillmon received that honor from the media.
Maryland’s Brenda Frese earned Coach of the Year honors from both her peers and the media. Purdue’s Ae’Rianna Harris repeated as Defensive Player of the Year.
Gustafson and Maryland’s Kaila Charles were unanimous first-team selections by both the coaches and the media, and Minnesota’s Kenisha Bell was a unanimous pick by the coaches.
Also named to the first team by both the coaches and were: Hillmon; Northwestern’s Lindsey Pulliam; Penn State’s Teniya Page and Purdue’s Karissa McLaughlin.
Also making the coaches team were Iowa’s Kathleen Doyle, Michigan’s Hallie Thome and Michigan State’s Shay Colley. Mikesell, Minnesota’s Destiny Pitts and Northwestern’s Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah rounded out the media’s first team.
The Big Ten also announced Sportsmanship Award honorees, with junior Kendra Van Leeuwen being UW’s selection.