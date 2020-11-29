Wisconsin opens women's basketball season with win over Western Illinois

“I was just looking to be aggressive, take it downhill,” she said. “I had a few shots and then I’m looking to kick it as well. I think just attacking downhill helps for everyone, just looking for passes and also taking it to the rim.”

Moschkau, the Madison Edgewood graduate, can attest to the growth in Hilliard’s game since they faced off in the Badger Conference during Hilliard’s sophomore season at Monroe.

“She’s just so confident,” Moschkau said. “When the ball’s in her hands we all know she’s either going to draw a foul or score. Her shot has developed very well in the offseason, so I know she can both stretch the floor with her shot now and she can get to the rim. That’s just a double threat.”

Tsipis credited the work Hilliard put in on her game while quarantined back home, whether it was doing ball-handling drills in the garage or retooling her shot at the YMCA or in her driveway or improving her conditioning.

“She worked on her game and we saw that,” Tsipis said. “She’s even quicker. She’s always been really shifty. She’s added some lean muscle mass. When we got her back in July and got to see her with the ball in her hands for the first time it was evident what she had worked on.

“Syd understands that we need that scorer and that person who can attack. It helps everybody. It gets out shooters open and it gets Imani and Sara better looks inside. I thought she was really good right from the very start.”