As the University of Iowa women's basketball team returns to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1993, much of the spotlight has been on junior guard Caitlin Clark's historic performance.

But the Naismith Women's Player of the Year has gotten plenty of help from her Hawkeyes teammates, including Wisconsin native and former Monona Grove standout McKenna Warnock, while reaching the 30-win mark for the first time in program history.

The duo have suited up alongside each other — and Monika Czinano, Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin — in nearly every game over three seasons as Iowa has run out the same starting lineup 90 times entering the second-seeded Hawkeyes' national semifinal matchup with undefeated and top-seeded South Carolina at 8 p.m. Friday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The 6-foot-1 Warnock, who was named Gatorade Player of the Year and Ms. Basketball in Wisconsin in 2019, has grown into one of the Hawkeyes' leaders as a senior. Entering Friday night's matchup, she's third on the team in scoring this season with 11.1 points per game, while also averaging 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest.

Despite growing up in the Madison area, Warnock also spent plenty of time in Iowa during her childhood visiting her grandparents, and her fond memories of the area and strong family ties helped influence her decision to join the Hawkeyes.

"Knowing my grandparents were just down the road from Iowa City in Muscatine, I was real comfortable with Iowa when I was being recruited," Warnock told the Quad City Times. “I knew what the area was like and it made it easy for my parents to come to my games and visit my grandparents."

Earning honorable-mention All-Big Ten recognition in her fourth season with the team, the forward has continued her strong play through Iowa's tournament run, averaging 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds over the Hawkeyes' four victories.

Warnock's proven to be one of coach Lisa Bluder's top perimeter shooting threats this season, hitting 39.2% from 3-point range on the season, including a 38.9% mark in tournament play. She's tied with fellow senior Marshall for second on the team in made 3-pointers with 56, behind a staggering 127 makes by Clark.

In two games against the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team this season, Warnock continued a trend of playing well against her hometown team.

After being sidelined due to injury for Iowa's trip to Madison during the 2021-22 season, she contributed 13 points in her final game at the Kohl Center as the Hawkeyes crushed the Badgers 102-71 on Dec. 4, 2022. In the teams' second meeting of the season, Warnock had 16 points, four assists and three rebounds in a 91-61 victory on Feb. 15 in Iowa City.

Warnock got off to a bit of a slow start in tournament play, finishing with six points and eight rebounds in Iowa's first-round blowout win, 95-43, over Southeastern Louisiana, but she quickly settled in as the Hawkeyes mowed down their competition.

In Iowa's 74-66 second-round win over Georgia, Warnock was one of four Hawkeyes to score in double figures, posting 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting while also grabbing eight rebounds. She followed up that performance with 12 points and four rebounds in a Sweet 16 win, 87-77, over Colorado on Friday in Seattle.

While Clark stole the show on Sunday with 41 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in Iowa's route of Louisville in the Elite Eight, Warnock also recorded one of her best tournament performances of the season with 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field and 3 of 7 from long range to go along with five rebounds.

Warnock said after the victory that the bond between teammates has been essential to the Hawkeyes' success so far.

"It’s just pouring into your teammates and loving each other and doing it for each other," Warnock told the Times. "No one is greater to the left or to the right of you, just knowing that we are a team and that everyone matters no matter their role. I think we all really bought into that, especially this year."

The Hawkeyes will need another balanced effort on Friday if they hope to hand the Gamecocks their first loss since March 6, 2022, and earn a chance to play for the program's first national title on Sunday.

Check out the 2017-18 Wisconsin State Journal all-area girls basketball teams LARGE SCHOOLS − FIRST TEAM Sydney Hilliard, Monroe McKenna Warnock, Monona Grove Erin Howard, Madison East Jayda Jansen, Sun Prairie Tara Stauffacher, Beaver Dam LARGE SCHOOLS − SECOND TEAM Julia Hartwig, Janesville Parker 6-2 junior center (17.3 ppg, 12.3 rpg) UW-Green Bay recruit Hartwig averaged 17.3 points and 12.3 rebounds and was a first-team all-Big Eight pick, a first-team WBCA choice in Division 1 and an honorable-mention AP all-state selection. Maty Wilke, Beaver Dam 5-10 freshman guard (11.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg) Wilke, who had a strong state tournament showing, was a first-team Badger North all-conference choice who earned honorable-mention recognition on the AP all-state team after averaging 11.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals for the Division 2 state champion Golden Beavers. Brooklyn Schyvinck, Reedsburg 6-0 senior forward (17.3 ppg, 7.2 rpg) Schyvinck was a first-team all-conference selection and AP all-state honorable-mention pick for Badger North runner-up Reedsburg, averaging 17.3 points and 7.2 rebounds while setting a program single-season scoring record (416 points). She is a Winona State (Minnesota) track and field commit. Leilani Kapinus, Madison Memorial 5-11 sophomore forward (14.4 ppg) Kapinus was the Big Eight defensive player of the year, a first-team all-conference pick and an AP all-state honorable-mention selection, averaging 14.4 points. Justice Filip, Madison East 5-7 senior guard (16.8 ppg) Filip earned AP all-state honorable-mention recognition and was a first-team all-Big Eight performer for Division 1 sectional finalist Madison East. Filip, who averaged 16.8 points, competed in the WIAA 3-point challenge for the second consecutive season. Honorable mention Ellen McCorkle, sr., Oregon; Emily Benzschawel, jr., Monroe; Paige Schumann, jr., Beaver Dam; Sydney Mathiason, sr., Monroe; Jada Donaldson, so., Beaver Dam; Chandler Bainbridge, sr., Verona; Kate Carlson, sr., Madison West; Parker Fetherston, sr., Jefferson; Callie Morrison, sr., Jefferson; Gabi Runde, sr., McFarland; Grace Hilber, jr., Sun Prairie; Cassidy Bach, sr., Stoughton; CiCi Rindy, sr., Waunakee; Ava Douglas, jr., Reedsburg; Paige Halverson, sr., Stoughton; Kailey Harbort, sr., Milton; Aleah Grundahl, jr., DeForest; Afton Bartol, sr., Beaver Dam; Maddie Farnsworth, jr., Waunakee; Lauren Burd, sr., Watertown; Kaitlyn Eder, jr., Madison La Follette; Cassie Goswick, so., Janesville Craig; Aniah Williams, sr., Beloit Memorial. SMALL SCHOOLS − FIRST TEAM Mia Morel, Marshall Caitlin Link, Madison Edgewood Hannah Jones, Dodgeville Jenna Mace, Wisconsin Dells Katelyn Meister, Wisconsin Dells SMALL SCHOOLS − SECOND TEAM Alana Gilles, Lodi 5-10 junior center (17.7 ppg, 7.5 rpg) Gilles, an inside-outside threat, was a first-team all-conference performer in the Capitol North Conference and was named the player of the year. She earned honorable-mention recognition on the AP all-state team and in Division 3 on the WBCA all-state team after averaging 17.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals. Joriann Clary, Cambridge 5-9 senior guard (14 ppg, 5.8 rpg) Clary, who led Cambridge to a Division 4 sectional final against eventual state champion La Crosse Aquinas, averaged 14 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.8 steals. She was a first-team all-conference pick in the Capitol South and an honorable-mention choice in Division 4 on the WBCA all-state team. Anna Lutz, Marshall 6-0 freshman forward (12.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg) Lutz shot 58 percent from the field and averaged 12.8 points and 6.1 rebounds. One of three freshmen to start for the Division 3 state champion Cardinals, Lutz had 17 points and eight boards in the state semifinal and sank three 3-pointers and totaled 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots in the state title game. Laura Nickel, Marshall 5-11 freshman forward (10.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg) Nickel, who started as a freshman for the Division 3 state champion Cardinals, averaged 10.8 points and 5.2 rebounds. Nickel, a second-team choice on the Capitol South all-conference team, had a combined 20 points and eight rebounds in two state tournament games. Rachael Heittola, Belleville 6-2 junior (15.8 ppg, 13.7 rpg) Heittola was a first-team selection on the Capitol South all-conference team and averaged 15.8 points and 13.7 rebounds per game, a rebounding average that led the conference and was third in the state. Honorable mention Ella Foti, fr., Madison Edgewood; Bethany Oren, sr., Edgerton; Ashley Henry, sr., Columbus; Kaitlyn Shadoski, jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Kalies Birkholz, sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Hanna Walters, jr., Poynette; Elyssa Stein, sr., Cambridge; Brittney Limoseth, jr., Waterloo; Taryn Pickarts, sr., Barneveld; Bethany Smith, jr., Wisconsin Dells; Willow Lee, sr., New Glarus; Samira Arvin, sr., Marshall; Kalin O’Rourke, sr., Belleville; Karlee Adler, sr., Wisconsin Heights; Malorie Johnson, sr., Mineral Point; McKenna Reichling, jr., Mineral Point; Maeya Bakke, so., Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose; Calli Schindler, sr., Deerfield; Olivia Argall, fr., Dodgeville; Camella Kohl, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Jaden Kolinski, fr., Lodi; Erica Patrick, sr., Columbus; Julianna Wagner, fr., Lake Mills; Lauryn Milne, fr., Lodi; Rhianna Walzer, jr., Lodi.