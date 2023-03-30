The University of South Carolina women's basketball team hasn't lost a game in over a year.

At a perfect 36-0 this season entering a Final Four matchup with second-seeded Iowa on Friday night in Dallas, the top-seeded Gamecocks are just two wins away from their second consecutive NCAA championship.

With South Carolina's last loss coming by two points to Kentucky in the 2022 Southeastern Conference Tournament on March 6, 2022, one key to the success of coach Dawn Staley's team has been the health of its players.

Featuring five seniors in the starting lineup, including likely No. 1 WNBA draft pick Aliyah Boston, experience and consistency have been hallmarks for the Gamecocks over the last few seasons. And an Eau Claire native has been essential to keeping South Carolina players on the court and free from injuries during an impressive stretch by the program.

Molly Binetti, the program's sports performance coach, joined the Gamecocks in June 2018 and has made it a priority to focus not just on physical health, but also the mental and spiritual well-being of the team.

“Molly’s passion for women’s basketball was clear right off the bat, and that’s the kind of energy we like in our program,” Staley said in a statement on the Gamecocks website. “Her experience with basketball and other sports gives her great perspective, and her research background shows her commitment to her craft.”

Now in her fifth season with the team, Binetti has helped South Carolina have continued success deep into the postseason, with the Gamecocks reaching at least the Sweet 16 in each of her seasons on staff while also reaching the Final Four in three of the four years the NCAA Tournament has been played since she came on board.

While in Dallas helping the Gamecocks prepare for the Final Four, Binetti said on Thursday that she tries to take a "holistic" approach to her work with the team.

“We work together to ensure that we’re really leaving no stone unturned when it comes to developing our players, keeping them healthy,” she said. “That’s my No. 1 goal. And how I approach my job is I’ve got to do everything I can to keep our players healthy and available to play.

“You look at any of the greatest teams in any sport, it’s the ones that have their best players healthy. I take that approach pretty seriously and they actually spend more time with me, probably, than anyone else on our staff throughout the course of the year.”

A 2008 graduate of Memorial High School in Eau Claire, Binetti earned her bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology from Marquette in 2012 and completed her master’s in kinesiology and exercise science at Minnesota in 2013, according to South Carolina's website.

Before joining the Gamecocks, Binetti spent four seasons at Louisville, where she worked with volleyball, softball and women's tennis players while also spending her first three seasons with the Cardinals as their secondary sports performance coach for women’s basketball.

With the mental health of players a growing focus, Binetti works at building a rapport with the players to help better support them on and off the court.

“My approach is really one of, I’ve got to create as strong of a relationship with each of our players individually as possible,” she said. “That’s step one, and that’s the most important piece for me, is getting to know these players individually and letting them know how much I have their best interests in mind and how much I care about them.”

Working with a team pursuing a national title presents unique challenges for Binetti in her work with the players.

“Especially in this day and age, there are so many things and people that are part of these athletes’ lives, a lot of people in their ear,” she said. “Now you’re dealing with NIL and they’re making money and they have all these other pressures and expectations and then you’re part of the No. 1 team in the country and there’s that pressure to perform day in and day out.”

Binetti — who also worked for a season at Purdue as sports performance coach for its women’s tennis, men’s and women’s diving and cheerleading teams — was able to help the Gamecocks secure the 2022 NCAA title in front of friends and family with the women's Final Four in Minneapolis last season.

This season, not only will she get a chance to help South Carolina secure its second straight national title and third in six years, Binetti will also have an opportunity to help the Gamecocks make history as just the 10th women's team and fifth women's program to go unbeaten since the NCAA started overseeing women's sports during the 1981-82 season.

Despite all the work that comes along with a Final Four appearance, she is making sure to enjoy the experience.

"Even amidst all the stress and the busy days and everything that we have going on, I always try to remind myself to take a step back and take it all in, soak it all in, because these moments are really hard to come by and not everyone gets to experience them. And I'm just really, really grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it.

"I definitely have to pinch myself a lot being in this position, to be on this stage, and to get to experience it with our team is really something special."

