UW WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Wisconsin holds off Purdue to close the women's basketball regular season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The University of Wisconsin women's basketball team closed out the regular-season with a few highlight reel plays.

A last-second block by Brooke Schramek sealed the Badgers' 63-62 win at Purdue on Sunday afternoon, a victory that gives UW its most Big Ten Conference wins since the 2014-15 season.

Afterward, UW was announced as the 11th seed in the Big Ten tournament and will face No. 14 Illinois at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Indianapolis.

The Boilermakers took advantage of a turnover to take their first lead of the game at 62-61 with 13 seconds remaining. On the next possession, UW's Halle Douglass went coast to coast, making a driving layup for a 63-62 lead with six seconds left.

Schramek then made sure UW (8-20, 5-13 Big Ten) walked away with the win.

"I couldn't be happier or more proud of them," UW coach Marisa Moseley said of her team. "But for Halle that was a huge play. A huge block for Brooke to come over and rotate. It was just a complete team effort."

UW led 34-23 at halftime and upped the advantage to 40-26 with 6:38 to play in the third quarter. Purdue (16-13, 7-11) went on a 14-2 run to get within 42-40.

The Boilermakers scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter to tie the score at 48 with 8:14 to play. UW took a six-point lead before the Boilermakers made two free throws to cut it to 61-60 with 32 seconds remaining.

UW's Julie Pospisilova led all scorers with 19 points while Douglass had 16 points. Schramek and Krystyna Ellew both scored nine points.

Wisconsin shot 47.4% (27-for-57) from the field.

"They say you want to be playing your best basketball and February and March so I don't know if that was our best but we had enough to finish it and I'm really proud of the team effort," Moseley said.

