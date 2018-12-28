MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team had a tough Big Ten Conference opening assignment, facing No. 12 Minnesota Friday night.
The Badgers’ task was made that much more difficult when they missed 15 of their first 17 shots as they fell into an early hole and never could get out, with the Golden Gophers cruising to a 74-56 victory before a crowd of 7,918 at Williams Arena.
Minnesota (12-0, 1-0 Big Ten) took advantage of UW’s cold shooting to race out to a 20-7 lead early in the second quarter.
“I really felt like in the first six minutes we got some good shots,” UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “We weren’t able to finish, but we got shots within five feet with our shoulders square. We’ve got to be able to capitalize on that.”
The Badgers (9-4, 0-1) were led by junior guard Suzanne Gilreath, from nearby Brooklyn Park, with nine points on three 3-pointers. Redshirt senior Kelly Karlis, sophomore Niya Beverley and freshman Jasmine Hale each contributed eight points. Senior Marsha Howard got in early foul trouble and was limited to just six points.
The Badgers were able to contain Minnesota’s top two offensive threats most of the night. Senior Kenisha Bell made just 7 of 26 shots and finished with 17 points, while sophomore Destiny Pitts had 13 but was just 1-for-7 from beyond the arc.
But senior center Annalese Lamke, a former Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau athlete, more than made up for that with 20 points, one short of her career high.
“Lamke was outstanding,” Tsipis said.
Junior Taiye Bello, the Big Ten’s leading rebounder, pulled down 16 rebounds, including six on the offensive end. That played a big part in the Gophers holding a 36-22 advantage on points in the paint.
Minnesota’s pressure defense also appeared to fluster the Badgers at times, as they committed 20 turnovers.
“The turnovers really hurt us,” Tsipis said. “Twenty turnovers to 10 assists, that’s not what we’ve been about. We’ve been ahead in the assist-to-turnover ratio. I thought a lot of those were people trying to do too much, not letting the offense work the way it’s capable of working.”
The Badgers managed to get as close as 20-14 early in the second quarter and were still in the game at halftime, trailing 32-22.
But the Gophers stretched the lead out to 55-34 after the third period. The Badgers made a little run to cut the deficit to 61-48, but Lamke scored seven points in an 11-3 Minnesota run to put the game away.
WISCONSIN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Karlis 22 3-6 0-2 6 4 1 2 8
Howard 18 3-6 0-2 5 4 1 3 6
Lewis 29 3-8 0-4 7 2 0 2 6
Van Leeuwen 22 2-7 0-0 6 2 5 2 4
Beverley 30 2-9 4-5 4 1 1 3 8
Gilreath 18 3-7 0-0 3 0 0 1 9
Mathiason 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Laszewski 24 3-6 1-4 5 3 1 2 7
Bragg 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Hale 15 2-5 4-4 3 2 0 3 8
Crowley 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Luehring 19 0-6 0-0 1 3 1 2 0
Totals 21-60 9-21 45 21 10 20 56
MINNESOTA
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
T. Bello 38 3-8 3-4 16 3 3 2 9
Lamke 32 6-7 8-10 2 3 1 2 20
Pitts 38 5-14 2-5 4 1 3 4 13
Brunson 26 2-5 1-1 2 4 5 1 6
Bell 39 7-26 2-6 10 1 5 2 17
Byrne 2 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Staples 16 1-4 0-0 0 2 0 0 3
K. Bello 1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 1 0
Kaposi 7 3-3 0-0 2 1 0 1 6
Gar.-Perez 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 27-68 16-26 46 15 17 13 74
Team totals include rebounds and turnovers
Wisconsin 7 15 12 22 — 56
Minnesota 17 15 23 19 — 74
3-pointers — W 5-15 (Gilreath 3-6, Karlis 2-2, Van Leeuwen 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Beverley 0-2, Luehring 0-3), M 4-16 (Brunson 1-1, Staples 1-2, Bell 1-5, Pitts 1-7, Byrne 0-1). Blocks — W 6 (Laszewski 3, Howard 1, Karlis 1, Lewis 1), M 3 (T. Bello 2, Lamke 1). Steals — W 8 (Hale 2, Gilreath 2, Howard 1, Karlis 1, Lewis 1, Luehring 1), M 8 (Bell 2, Pitts 2, Brunson 1, Lamke 1, T. Bello 1, K. Bello 1). Field goal percentage — W .350, M .397. Free throw percentage — W .429, M .615. Att. — 7,918.