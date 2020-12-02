 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Badgers women's basketball game against Prairie View A&M canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
Wisconsin Badgers women's basketball game against Prairie View A&M canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

The University of Wisconsin women's basketball team's game against Prairie View A&M on Dec. 8 has been canceled due to protocols related to COVID-19, it was announced Wednesday.

It's the second time UW has had a game affected by the coronavirus. The opener Nov. 25 at the Kohl Center was postponed to an undetermined date due to protocols at Miami (Ohio).

UW has played just once this season, Sunday's 73-66 home victory over Western Illinois.

The Badgers open the Big Ten Conference season Saturday when they travel to Iowa for a 2 p.m. game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game will be streamed live on Big Ten Network Plus.

