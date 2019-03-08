INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team’s improbable Big Ten tournament run came to a heartbreaking end Friday.
The No. 13 seed Badgers missed out on opportunities to win at the end of regulation and the first overtime, only to fall 73-65 in double overtime to No. 4 seed Michigan at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Michigan’s three-time All-Big Ten center Hallie Thome scored six of her game-high 18 points in the second overtime to lead the Wolverines (21-10) to the semifinals against No. 1 seed Maryland on Saturday.
Sophomore guard Niya Beverley scored 15 points, matching her career high, to lead four UW scorers in double figures. Freshman Imani Lewis finished with 13, senior Marsha Howard had 12 before fouling out in the second overtime and redshirt senior Kelly Karlis added 10.
The Badgers (15-18) trailed by as many as six points midway through the fourth quarter, but rallied with a 7-0 run to tie the game at 56-56 on two free throws by Lewis with 55 seconds left.
Amy Dilk hit a driving layup to give Michigan the lead with 33 seconds left but UW tied it again on a layup by Lewis with 23.9 seconds remaining.
Michigan then missed a shot and UW rebounded with 3.4 seconds left, but Karlis missed a desperation 35-foot shot at the buzzer.
Michigan took a 63-60 lead into the final minute of the first overtime, but Lewis came up big again with a steal and a length of the court drive for a layup to make it 63-62. After a Michigan miss, Lewis was fouled on a drive with 3.7 seconds left and made the second of two free throws to tie the game. Michigan missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer to send the game to the second overtime.
The Badgers struck first with a layup by Lewis but those would be their final points of the season, as the Wolverines closed out on a 10-0 run, with Thome scoring on two field goals and two of four free throws to account for the first six points.