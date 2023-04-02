The University of Iowa women's basketball team is focused on the task at hand as the Hawkeyes sit just one win away from securing the first NCAA championship in program history.
But just because the players are dialed in to the challenge in front of them doesn't mean they haven't given some thought to what they'd do if second-seeded Iowa defeated third-seeded LSU in the national championship game on Sunday afternoon in Dallas.
After Iowa handed reigning national champion South Carolina its first loss in over a year with a 79-72 win in the Final Four on Friday night, Hawkeyes senior McKenna Warnock — a 2019 graduate of Monona Grove High School in Wisconsin — gave a surprising answer to a question about her potential plans for the championship trophy.
Warnock, who was named Gatorade Player of the Year and Ms. Basketball in Wisconsin in 2019, admitted her plans for the trophy may be a little "weird," but she lit up at the thought of sharing the victory with those who've supported her and the team along the way.
"Honestly, I would probably, this is so weird to say," Warnock said after scoring five points and grabbing a key offensive rebound late in the Final Four victory, "but I would probably take it to my (organic chemistry) class, because my professor is honestly like our biggest fan.
"It's so awesome, they actually sent me a video this past week in class and started chanting 'Let's go Hawks.' She was wearing my shirt and everything, which is so cool, to have like 300 people in a science STEM class having that."
Watch Warnock's response below and catch the Hawkeyes in the national title game at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.
@bigtennetwork If @iowahawkeyesofficial wins the national championship, McKenna Warnock is taking the trophy to class with her! 🥹 #WFinalFour #marchmadness #trophy #iowa #dallas ♬ original sound - Big Ten Network
