'Wheels fell off' for Badgers women's basketball team in loss to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Coach Marisa Moseley didn't make any attempt to sugarcoat her assessment of the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team's performance during the second half Sunday.
"The wheels fell off," Moseley said after Illinois posted a 65-47 Big Ten Conference victory at the State Farm Center.
After trailing 34-32 at halftime, the Badgers (3-11, 0-4 Big Ten) were outscored 31-15 by the Fighting Illini (6-8, 1-2) in the second half.
"It looks to me like we got fatigued," Moseley said. "Our shots didn't go in and we start taking some quick shots, some ill-advised shots. We put (Illinois) on the free throw line and we really lost momentum."
The Badgers played without junior starting guard Sydney Hilliard, who is dealing with a lower leg injury, and had only nine players available.
After shooting 40.6% (13 of 32) in the first half, UW shot just 23.1% (6 of 26) in the second half. The Badgers shot a season-low 32.8% (19 of 58) for the game.
Sophomore guard Aaliyah Nye scored 21 points to lead the Illini.
Junior guard Julie Pospisilova scored 14 points while graduate student guard Katie Nelson added 12 points and six assists for UW.