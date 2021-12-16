UW women's basketball team shoots better than 50% in victory

The University of Wisconsin women's basketball team shared the ball Thursday night.
And good things happened.
The depleted Badgers had 14 assists on 28 baskets and defeated Illinois State 70-60 in a non-conference game at the Kohl Center.
Graduate student guard Katie Nelson had a team-high five assists for UW and scored 17 points to share game-high honors with junior guard Sydney Hilliard.
Sophomore guard Halle Douglass scored 12 points and junior guard Julie Pospisilova 10 for the Badgers (3-9), who shot 59.3% from the field in the first half and finished at 53.8%.
After taking a 16-8 lead in the first quarter, UW went into halftime ahead 40-29.
The Badgers were equally good offensively inside or outside. They scored 34 points in the paint and made 10 of 20 3-pointers.
UW played with only seven players but emerged with a sixth victory in the last seven meetings between the teams.
Reigning Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week Juliunn Redmond and DeAnna Wilson each scored 16 points for the Redbirds (3-7).