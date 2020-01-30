UW women's basketball team wastes 16-point lead in OT loss to No. 20 Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team has suffered some agonizing losses this season, but none more so than Thursday night.

The Badgers let a 16-point third-quarter lead get away as they fell to No. 20 Indiana 75-65 in overtime at Assembly Hall.

It was the fourth time in the Big Ten Conference season that Badgers (10-11, 2-8 Big Ten) let a double-digit lead get away in the second half.

This loss came in spite of a big night by freshman guard Sydney Hilliard, who scored a career-high 23 points as she hit 10 of 14 field goal attempts.

And she nearly had a potential game-winning basket when she drove into the lane and hit a shot with 8 seconds left in regulation, but was called for an offensive foul.

Indiana (17-5, 7-3) missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, sending the game into overtime tied at 61.

The Hoosiers, who scored the last six points of regulation, took their first lead of the night in OT as they scored the first eight points to open up a commanding 69-61 lead.