UW women's basketball team wastes 16-point lead in OT loss to No. 20 Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team has suffered some agonizing losses this season, but none more so than Thursday night.
The Badgers let a 16-point third-quarter lead get away as they fell to No. 20 Indiana 75-65 in overtime at Assembly Hall.
It was the fourth time in the Big Ten Conference season that Badgers (10-11, 2-8 Big Ten) let a double-digit lead get away in the second half.
This loss came in spite of a big night by freshman guard Sydney Hilliard, who scored a career-high 23 points as she hit 10 of 14 field goal attempts.
And she nearly had a potential game-winning basket when she drove into the lane and hit a shot with 8 seconds left in regulation, but was called for an offensive foul.
Indiana (17-5, 7-3) missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, sending the game into overtime tied at 61.
The Hoosiers, who scored the last six points of regulation, took their first lead of the night in OT as they scored the first eight points to open up a commanding 69-61 lead.
Redshirt junior Ali Patberg led the Hoosiers with 20 points, eight of them coming in overtime. Freshman Mackenzie Holmes contributed 19 points, with 11 of them in the fourth quarter. She had three and-ones in the period and finished the game 11 of 13 from the foul line. Junior Jaelynn Penn added 15 points, including a 3-pointer to tie the game with 20 seconds left in regulation.
Freshman Julie Pospisilova and sophomore Imani Lewis each scored 10 points for UW.
The Badgers got off to a sizzling start, racing out to an 18-2 lead in the first 5 minutes and 28 seconds, as they made eight of their first 11 shots.
They led 33-21 at halftime and stretched the lead to 42-26 with a 7-0 run early in the third quarter.
As in their 72-71 loss to Nebraska on Saturday, the Badgers took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter, 48-38. Indiana quickly cut into that margin, but UW fought back and led 58-50 after a 3-pointer by Pospisilova at the 4:05 mark.
After a 5-0 Indiana run cut the lead to 58-55, Lewis hit a free throw and freshman Tara Stauffacher scored on a layup to make it 61-55 with 1:54 left.
But those would be the last points for UW until after Indiana had gone on a 14-0 run through the first three minutes of overtime.
WISCONSIN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Laszewski 27 4-11 0-0 5 5 1 1 8
Lewis 32 4-13 2-4 7 4 1 4 10
Van Leeuwen 38 3-10 0-0 7 2 4 2 6
Beverley 37 1-4 3-4 1 2 1 2 5
Hilliard 36 10-14 3-3 4 3 3 3 23
Pospisilova 20 4-7 0-0 5 4 1 1 10
Stauffacher 20 1-2 1-2 2 1 1 0 3
Gilreath 9 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 1 0
Fredrickson 6 0-1 0-0 2 0 0 0 0
Bragg 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 27-63 9-13 38 21 12 15 65
INDIANA
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Gulbe 22 3-11 2-2 5 2 0 2 8
Wise 38 3-6 0-0 4 2 0 0 7
Penn 42 6-13 0-0 5 3 3 3 15
Patberg 43 7-19 2-2 4 2 6 1 20
Berger 43 2-13 1-2 7 4 4 1 6
Holmes 27 4-8 11-13 10 3 0 2 19
Wilson 2 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Allen 3 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 1 0
Warthen 5 0-1 0-0 1 1 1 1 0
Totals 25-72 16-19 43 17 14 12 75
Team totals include rebounds and turnovers
Wisconsin 22 11 15 13 4 — 65
Indiana 10 11 17 23 14 — 75
3-pointers — W 2-11 (Pospisilova 2-4, Stauffacher 0-1, Gilreath 0-1, Fredrickson 0-1, Van Leeuwen 0-2, Beverley 0-2), I 9-27 (Patberg 4-8, Penn 3-9, Berger 1-3, Wise 1-4, Gulbe 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Warthen 0-1). Blocks — W 4 (Laszewski 3, Lewis 1), I 4 (Gulbe 2, Holmes 1, Warthen 1). Steals — W 4 (Van Leeuwen 2, Laszewski 1, Pospisilova 1), I 6 (Patberg 3, Gulbe 1, Wise 1, Penn 1). Field goal percentage — W .429, I .347. Free throw percentage — W .692, I .842. Att. — 3,576.