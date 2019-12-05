ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia Tech entered Thursday night’s game against the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team as the stingiest defense in the nation.
And the Yellow Jackets lived up to that standard as they shut down the Badgers much of the night in rolling to a 60-41 victory in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Georgia Tech leads the nation, allowing just 41.3 points per game, while holding opponents to a .304 shooting percentage, sixth lowest nationally.
The Badgers (5-3) actually managed to do slightly better, shooting 33.3 percent from the field, but the Yellow Jackets (6-1) more than made up for that by dominating the boards 44-26, including a 15-5 edge in offensive rebounds.
UW coach Jonathan Tsipis understood that his team would be challenged offensively, but he was less than pleased with the Badgers’ response to that.
“You can’t just look at somebody and go, well they’re taller and stronger,” Tsipis said. “You’ve got to have a better activity level. That’s what we stressed in practice.
“Credit them, they understand what their makeup is. They’re one of the top teams in the country, giving up 40 points a game. We’ve got to figure out a way to squeeze points out. A lot of times if you give up 60 points you’re putting yourself in a good position to win the game.”
The Badgers, who were led by senior Abby Laszewski and sophomore Imani Lewis with 10 points each, dug a big hole early and struggled to climb out all night.
Georgia Tech outscored UW 15-0 over a seven-minute stretch late in the first quarter to take command. And then after the Badgers scratched their way back to within 27-22 early in the third quarter, the Yellow Jackets responded with a 10-0 run to stretch the lead back to 37-22.
“When we miss 30 shots from the field, as well as missing (nine) free throws and we only get five offensive rebounds, we’re not getting in there from the activity standpoint,” Tsipis said.
The Yellow Jackets, in their first season under coach Nell Fortner, were led by 6-foot-5 freshman Nerea Hermosa with 14 points and senior Francesca Pan with 13.
WISCONSIN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Laszewski 27 4-6 2-2 3 1 0 0 10
Lewis 31 3-11 4-9 6 2 1 1 10
Gilreath 17 1-4 0-0 1 0 0 0 3
Pospisilova 25 2-7 0-0 3 2 0 2 5
Van Leeuwen 25 0-4 0-0 2 1 1 3 0
Beverley 26 2-7 0-2 1 0 1 4 4
Hilliard 24 2-4 1-2 4 3 4 2 5
Stauffacher 13 0-0 0-0 1 1 0 2 0
Stapleton 6 1-2 1-1 1 2 0 0 3
Bragg 2 0-0 1-2 0 0 0 1 1
Luehring 2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Mathiason 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Crowley 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 15-45 9-8 26 12 7 16 41
GEORGIA TECH
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Cubaj 36 4-11 1-2 11 4 3 2 9
Hermosa 33 7-10 0-0 6 3 2 3 14
Lahtinen 27 3-5 1-1 6 0 2 3 7
Pan 36 5-15 3-5 5 2 3 0 13
Fletcher 33 3-6 2-2 5 2 5 1 8
Carson 18 4-12 0-0 2 0 0 2 9
Diouf 9 0-1 0-0 5 3 0 0 0
Montgomery 3 0-0 0-0 1 1 0 0 0
Bates 3 0-1 0-0 0 0 1 1 0
Jefferson 2 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 26-62 7-10 44 15 16 12 60
Team totals include rebounds and turnovers
Wisconsin 6 14 8 13 — 41
Georgia Tech 15 12 14 19 — 60
3-pointers — W 2-11 (Gilreath 1-4, Pospisilova 1-4, Van Leeuwen 0-1, Bererley 0-2), GT 1-8 (Carson 1-3, Bates 0-1, Pan 0-4). Blocks — W 1 (Van Leeuwen), GT 3 (Cubaj 2, Fletcher 1). Steals — W 1 (Van Leeuwen), GT 5 (Cubaj, Hermosa, Lahtinen, Pan, Fletcher 1). Field goal percentage — W .333, GT .419. Free throw percentage — W .500, GT .700. Att. — 1,016.