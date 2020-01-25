UW women's basketball team can't maintain fourth-quarter lead in loss to Nebraska

“It’s very frustrating because we know what we’re capable of doing,” Lewis said. “We’re not bringing it out to our full potential, so I think it’s frustrating because we know we’re better than that. We know what we’re capable of and we’re just not bringing that out of ourselves so we can get over this hump.”

Laszewski, who bounced back from perhaps her worst game of the season in the first meeting with Nebraska, emphasized the key was to remain focused on the progress.

“I think it’s definitely hard, but we just have to keep looking at the positives and know how close we are and that we are capable of pulling these games out,” she said. “It’s just important to keep hammering that in, that we can do it and we will.”

After being badly outrebounded at Nebraska, the Badgers controlled the boards in the first half, 25-18, including an 11-4 edge on the offensive boards. But they were unable to turn that advantage into points as they were outscored 4-2 on second-chance points.

“One of our game goals from the last time we played Nebraska on the road, we got outrebounded and we thought they were physically the tougher team," Tsipis said. "Our kids did a great job in preparation and the first half we were plus (seven) on the glass.”