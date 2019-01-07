IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team kept Iowa’s Megan Gustafson in check much of the night Monday.
But the nation’s leading scorer got plenty of help from her friends as the No. 17 Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers 71-53 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Gustafson, the 6-foot-3 senior center from Port Wing who entered the game averaging 26.8 points, was held to just six points in the first half before breaking loose in the second half to finish with 21 to lead the Hawkeyes (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten).
Freshman Imani Lewis more than matched her with a season-high 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Badgers (10-6, 1-3). Lewis hit 10 of 15 field goal attempts, while the rest of the starting lineup made just 7 of 31 shots and totaled just 17 points.
“She did it in a variety of ways,” UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said of Lewis. “She made jump shots, she took it to the hole, made post moves, she got on the offensive glass. To do that against two seasoned senior post players on the other end speaks of the ability she has. I’m really proud of her. But we needed that secondary scorer tonight and we really didn’t get that.”
Junior Abby Laszewski was the only other Badgers player to score in double figures with 10 points off the bench.
Gustafson, who earlier Monday was named Big Ten Player of the Week for the seventh time in nine weeks, managed to get off just four shots against UW in the first half.
“I thought our kids fought tremendously hard and did a good job on Megan Gustafson,” Tsipis said.
Gustafson had plenty of offensive support from her teammates, led by junior guard Kathleen Doyle with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Senior Hannah Stewart contributed 11 points and junior Makenzie Meyer had 10.
Doyle and Meyer each hit two 3-pointers in the first half to help the Hawkeyes open up a 34-27 lead despite limited production from Gustafson.
After falling behind by as many as 11 points early in the third quarter, the Badgers closed to within 40-34 on a layup by Lewis midway through the period. But Iowa then went on an 11-0 run with the help of a couple costly UW turnovers to stretch the lead to 51-34.
“They pushed the lead out in the third quarter because we didn’t take good care of the basketball,” Tsipis said, noting that the Badgers committed seven of their 17 turnovers in the third period.
The closest the Badgers got was nine points early in the fourth quarter, but Gustafson scored nine of her points in the period to help the Hawkeyes pull away again.