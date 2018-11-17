Imani Lewis was expected to have an instant impact on the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball program. And the 6-foot-2 freshman forward from New Jersey has done just that.
Lewis had the best game of her three-game collegiate career Saturday, scoring 19 points to lead a 64-53 victory over North Dakota State at the Kohl Center.
Lewis was ranked among the top 50 prospects in the nation last year by some recruiting services and she’s lived up to the hype, averaging 13.7 points and 8.7 rebounds to help the Badgers (3-0) get off to their best start since the 2013-14 season.
Senior Marsha Howard has been impressed with the confidence Lewis has exhibited.
“I tell all the freshmen to go out there and play basketball,” Howard said. “They tend to get frustrated a lot and scared to make mistakes. I tell them to relax and just breathe, have confidence and breathe. Imani has had tremendous confidence through these first games and she’s got to keep it up.”
The one area where Lewis faltered in her first two games was at the free throw line, where she made just 6 of 17 attempts. But she was perfect Saturday, making all seven tries.
“Mentally, I knew that I have been struggling at the free throw line,” Lewis said. “I haven’t been satisfied by my results at the line. I’ve been staying after practice shooting free throws, coming in on off days for free throws — trying to practice, practice, practice.”
Howard and redshirt senior Kelly Karlis each scored 11 points and redshirt freshman Alex Luehring had 10 points for UW.
The Badgers opened up a 36-25 halftime lead, finishing the second quarter on a 17-2 run.
They led by as many as 12 points early in the third period before the Bison (2-2) charged back and pulled to within 47-46 before Luehring hit a 3-pointer.
“We let them get confidence in the third quarter, shooting 64 percent that helped them come back in the game,” UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “I think Alex’s 3-pointer was a big momentum play. I think today we thought that NDSU would back down once we got the lead, but they stepped up.”
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Nudell 31 3-7 0-0 3 3 1 3 9
Dietz 15 3-7 0-0 3 5 0 2 6
Gaislerova 40 7-13 0-0 2 3 4 0 18
Spencer 40 2-8 2-2 3 3 3 1 7
Fernandez 38 3-11 2-2 6 0 2 7 9
Rimdal 18 1-1 0-0 1 0 1 0 2
Heun 2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Voegeli 15 1-3 0-0 5 4 0 3 2
Totals 20-50 4-4 26 18 11 17 53
WISCONSIN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Karlis 32 4-8 2-2 6 0 1 1 11
Howard 29 5-14 1-4 8 4 1 3 11
Lewis 25 6-11 7-7 7 1 0 4 19
Van Leeuwen 26 0-6 2-2 3 2 3 1 2
Beverley 27 1-7 1-2 0 1 6 2 3
Luehring 27 4-7 0-0 4 1 1 0 10
Laszewski 21 4-5 0-0 2 0 0 1 8
Bragg 8 0-2 0-0 2 0 1 1 0
Crowley 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Mueller 2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 24-60 13-17 36 9 13 13 64
Team totals include rebounds and turnovers
North Dakota State 15 10 21 7 — 53
Wisconsin 15 21 14 14 — 64
3-pointers — NDS 9-24 (Gaislerova 4-8, Nudell 3-5, Spencer 1-5, Fernandez 1-6), W 3-12 (Luehring 2-5, Karlis 1-2, Beverley 0-1, Van Leeuwen 0-4). Blocks — NDS 4 (Dietz, Spencer, Fernandez, Voegeli), W 3 (Laszewski 2, Howard 1). Steals — NDS 5 (Fernandez 2, Spencer 1, Rimdal 1, Voegeli 1), W 3 (Howard, Luehring, Laszewski). Field goal percentage — NDS .400, W .400. Free throw percentage — NDS 1.000, W .765. Att. — 3,275.