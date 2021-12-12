UW-Green Bay hands Badgers women's basketball team fifth straight loss

The University of Wisconsin women's basketball team endured its fifth consecutive double-digit loss Sunday, but first-year coach Marisa Moseley continues to see progress.
Freshman guard Krystyna Ellew finished with 21 points and a career-high nine rebounds to lead UW in a 63-53 loss to UW-Green Bay at the Kohl Center.
Junior guard Julie Pospisilova scored 14 points and sophomore guard Brooke Schramek added 11 for the Badgers (2-9), but the Phoenix (5-4) scored 22 points off UW's 20 turnovers — its second-highest total this season.
"I think I want us to continue to build momentum," Moseley said before reference upcoming non-conference games against Illinois State and Eastern Illinois. "If we can take care of these next two games at home, get people feeling really confident and even more comfortable with our system, then I think that we'll be in good shape heading back to Purdue after the holidays."
Ellew has scored 39 points on 43.8% shooting from 3-point range over the Badgers' past two games, stepping up in the absence of starting point guard Sydney Hilliard (non-COVID illness).
"I think Krystyna has put together two really good games back to back," Moseley said. "Obviously, Sydney was under the weather, so duty calls and you've got to step up."
Pospisilova continued her double-digit scoring run, reaching double figurers in every game she's played in this season, extending the streak to nine, with Schramek finishing in double digits for the fourth time in the last five contests.
The trio of Ellew, Pospisilova and Schramek helped fuel a second-half rally that saw the Badgers draw as close as six points on two separate runs, including at the 2:17 mark of the fourth quarter, when an Ellew jumper trimmed the Phoenix lead to 56-50. However, Green Bay's Bailey Butler immediately countered with a 3-pointer that pushed the edge back to nine points and the Phoenix were able to hold off the Badgers from there.
Junior guard Hailey Oskey scored 14 points to lead the Phoenix.