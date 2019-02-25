PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers didn’t have its Hall of Fame coach and two of its top players, but it still had too much for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team to handle.
One day after coach C. Vivian Stringer announced she would take the rest of the regular season off for health reasons, the Scarlet Knights dominated the Badgers 73-53 Monday night.
Earlier in the day Rutgers dismissed starting point guard Ciani Cryor from the team for violating team rules, less than a week after dismissing leading rebounder Caitlin Jenkins following an arrest for assault and criminal mischief.
But the Scarlet Knights, led by interim coach Tim Eatman, cranked up the defensive pressure on the Badgers, forcing them into a season-high 24 turnovers, which led to 30 of their points.
“I think handling the pressure,” UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said, regarding his team’s biggest issue in the game. “We turned it over 24 times and then how did we react to that, not being able to either get back and get them to play in half court or be able to get people back so it’s not a 3-on-1.”
Of the 24 turnovers, 18 came on Rutgers steals, the most of any UW opponent this season.
“Obviously, if you’re getting steals you’re going to put yourself in a position where you can get out into transition,” Tsipis said.
Freshman and New Jersey native Imani Lewis scored 18 points in her first game in her home state to lead the Badgers (13-15, 4-12 Big Ten), while senior Marsha Howard scored 16. Howard also had a team-high six rebounds and a career-high six steals.
Rutgers (19-8, 11-5) was led by sophomore Tekia Mack with 17 points and redshirt sophomore Arella Guirantes with 13.
“I thought Marsha Howard really battled for us,” Tsipis said. “She had to play against the press the whole time. We can’t have our team leader have six rebounds. We’ve got to be able to do a better job and get some easy baskets that way.”
The Badgers were outrebounded 41-30 by the Scarlet Knights, who were led by senior Victoria Harris with nine.
Rutgers shot 51.9 percent in the first half as it opened up a commanding 40-23 lead over UW, which shot just 34.8 percent in the half. The Scarlet Knights led by as many as 25 points in the second half.
UW shot just 18.2 percent from beyond the arc (2-for-11) and didn’t make its first 3-pointer until Howard connected midway through the fourth quarter.
WISCONSIN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Lewis 30 5-13 8-9 3 4 0 1 18
Howard 30 6-11 3-6 6 2 2 9 16
Beverley 26 1-5 3-3 2 0 1 4 5
Karlis 26 0-5 1-4 4 3 1 1 1
Van Leeuw. 20 0-1 0-2 3 0 1 2 0
Laszewski 20 3-3 0-0 2 2 0 0 6
Hale 24 2-3 0-0 3 2 1 5 4
Gilreath 15 1-6 0-0 2 1 0 1 3
Bragg 9 0-1 0-0 3 0 3 1 0
Crowley 1 0-0 0-0 2 0 0 0 0
Totals 18-48 15-24 30 14 9 24 53
RUTGERS
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Guirantes 26 6-16 1-1 4 0 0 2 13
Peleg Pelc 20 3-5 2-2 0 4 0 4 9
Carey 17 4-9 0-0 6 2 1 1 8
Wilson 23 1-4 0-0 1 1 1 2 2
Harris 20 1-2 0-0 9 4 2 3 2
Mack 25 6-12 3-5 7 2 1 2 17
Broughton 20 1-1 3-3 3 2 2 3 6
Wallace 14 2-2 2-2 3 4 1 1 6
Calhoun 19 2-9 0-0 1 3 3 0 5
Gilles 16 2-3 0-0 2 0 0 1 5
Totals 28-63 11-13 41 22 11 20 73
Team totals include rebounds and turnovers
Wisconsin 11 12 10 20 — 53
Rutgers 17 23 17 16 — 73
3-pointers — W 2-11 (Howard 1-1, Gilreath 1-6, Lewis 0-1, Beverley 0-3), R 6-20 (Mack 2-6, Broughton 1-1, Gilles 1-2, Peleg Pelc 1-3, Calhoun 1-6, Guirantes 0-1, Wilson 0-1). Blocks — W 6 (Laszewski 4, Howard 1, Karlis 1), R 1 (Carey 1). Steals — W 11 (Howard 6, Van Leeuwen 2, Gilreath 1, Hale 1, Karlis 1), R 18 (Mack 4, Harris 3, Wilson 3, Carey 2, Guirantes 2, Broughton 1, Gilles 1, Peleg Pelc 1, Wallace 1). Field goal percentage — W .375, R .444. Free throw percentage — W .625, R .846. Att. — 2,154.