Three of the top underclass players in the state will be among a group making unofficial visits to the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball program this weekend.
Highly recruited 2020 prospects Leilani Kapinus of Madison Memorial and Jaddan Simmons of Green Bay Southwest are among those scheduled to visit, along with 2021 recruit Maty Wilke of Beaver Dam.
They will be joined by 2020 prospect Halle Douglass of Lake Forest, Illinois, and 2022 recruit Shay Bollin of Bridgewater-Rayham High School in Massachusetts.
Point guard Sydney Hilliard of Monroe, the centerpiece of the Badgers’ 2019 recruiting class, will be making her official visit and will be joined by future classmate Tara Stauffacher of Beaver Dam.
Kapinus, a 5-foot-11 guard, is ranked as the No. 9 player in the nation by ESPN HoopGurlz. She averaged 14.4 points as a sophomore for the Spartans and has received scholarship offers from UW, Marquette and Green Bay and a long list of national programs. She has Big Ten Conference offers from Indiana, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan State, Illinois, Northwestern, Nebraska and Michigan.
Simmons, a 5-9 guard who is the daughter of Green Bay Packers secondary coach Jason Simmons, averaged 21.5 points last season. She has offers from all four of the state’s Division I programs as well as Nebraska and Illinois among others.
Douglass, a 6-2 guard who is the daughter of former UW basketball player Billy Douglass, averaged 11 points, 5.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds as a sophomore. Her suitors include Marquette, Minnesota, Illinois and Saint Louis.
Wilke, a 5-10 guard, has been the focus of interest from UW coach Jonathan Tsipis and his staff since she was an eighth grader. She averaged 12.3 points as a freshman in helping Beaver Dam to its second consecutive WIAA Division 2 state title.
Bollin, a 6-2 forward entering her freshman season, already has offers from the likes of Georgia and North Carolina State.
Hilliard and Stauffacher are among four commitments for UW’s 2019 recruiting class. They are expected to sign a National Letter of Intent in November, along with 6-3 Sara Stapleton of Centennial High School (Circle Pines, Minnesota) and 6-1 Julie Pospisilova of Prague, Czech Republic.
NCAA rules prohibit Tsipis from discussing any recruits until they have signed a letter of intent.