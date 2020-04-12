Three transfers, COVID-19 fallout make offseason harder than expected for Badgers women's basketball coach Jonathan Tsipis

From the day the 2019-20 season ended, Jonathan Tsipis understood his University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team faced a tumultuous offseason.
But like everybody else he had no idea the tumult everyone would soon face.
Like coaches across the country, Tsipis and his staff are trying to figure out how to navigate all the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and still find a way to help get the program back on its feet.
That process will be entering its fifth season — assuming there actually is a 2020-21 season — with little apparent progress, at least from a won-loss standpoint.
The Badgers are coming off a 12-19 campaign, including a 12th-place finish in the Big Ten Conference at 3-15. That’s continuing a near decade-long trend that began under previous coach Bobbie Kelsey. Over the past nine years the Badgers are 94-180 (.343) overall and 31-121 (.204) in the Big Ten.
While it wasn’t reflected in their record, the Badgers did show the ability to compete with some of the better teams in the conference, holding leads into the second half in five games against top-half teams, only to falter at some point down the stretch and lose.
“I don’t accept moral victories in any way,” Tsipis said of the repeated close calls. “Nobody wanted to finish with the record we finished with. But I do think there are some really good things to build off of. That’s what our team misses right now, that chance to get back in the gym and move forward with our returners.”
It’s been more than a month since Tsipis has had any face-to-face contact with his staff or players as they practice social distancing. It is a circumstance they have embraced even as they try to find a way to keep everybody on the same page. He and his staff hold virtual meetings several times a week and they’ve been holding Zoom meetings with the team the past couple weeks.
“It looks like an extended version of the Brady Bunch opening,” Tsipis said. “It’s changed the way you’re communicating with people. Everybody misses the day-to-day interactions we had that we probably took for granted.”
In ordinary times the spring would be a significant time to build upon the experiences of the young players, many of whom are coming off their first collegiate season. But instead of working on things in groups at the Nicholas-Johnson Pavilion, players are having to work on individual skills in their driveways.
“Forming that chemistry starts in the spring with your returning players,” Tsipis said. “With our team, they have to be creative in what they’re doing. The good thing with basketball is you can always at least work on ballhandling. Most of our players have hoops outside or at a park nearby.”
The group of returning players was reduced to just eight, as three players — Courtney Fredrickson, Niya Beverley and Diamond Bragg — entered the transfer portal. Fredrickson announced she will grad transfer to DePaul while the others have yet to select a destination.
The eight returnees include no seniors-to-be, leaving a young squad led by rising junior Imani Lewis. She’s joined by redshirt junior Alex Luehring and walk-on Sydney Mathiason in that class, with rising sophomores Sydney Hilliard, Julie Pospisilova, Tara Stauffacher, Sara Stapleton and redshirt sophomore Carmen Backes.
They will be joined by the incoming freshman class of Halle Douglass, Brooke Schramek, Kate Thompson and preferred walk-on Natalie Leuzinger.
The unscheduled departures have created some possible opportunities for additional players, with Tsipis spending considerable time researching players in the transfer portal — both grad transfers and regular transfers.
“We’re examining every aspect, if the right transfer was the right fit with our kids,” Tsipis said.
NCAA rules prohibit coaches from discussing potential transfers and recruits, but an obvious candidate is former Madison Edgewood standout Estella Moschkau, who entered the transfer portal last week as a grad transfer from Stanford. Four years ago Tsipis made a home visit to Moschkau the day before he officially was named UW coach, a measure of the priority he placed on her recruitment at the time.
The 6-foot-1 Moschkau, who saw only limited playing time in her three seasons with the Cardinal, is expected to announce her decision in the next few days.
Tsipis also is looking for immediate help at guard, with the loss of Beverley, a three-year starter at the point.
He also is in the hunt for a top international player, Lovisa Djurstrom, a 6-4 forward from Sweden, who could add depth to the post along with Lewis, Stapleton and Thompson.
Complicating all recruiting efforts, of course, is the inability for players to visit campus or even meet in person with coaches and potential future teammates.
But every school is in the same situation and Tsipis understands it’s just another obstacle to be overcome in these challenging times.
“If anything, it’s taught us to have plans that can go in multiple ways,” he said. “We do need to have a sense of urgency and I do think our best basketball is ahead of us as a team and as a program.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!