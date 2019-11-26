It’s not like Tara Stauffacher needs any extra incentive to play hard. But she got some nevertheless.
Playing in front of her former Beaver Dam High School teammates and against one of her ex-teammates, Stauffacher made an early impact off the bench and finished with a game-high 10 rebounds to help lead the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team to a 63-55 victory over Eastern Illinois on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center.
Stauffacher, who scored all seven of her points in the first quarter, started the day by watching Beaver Dam defeat Oregon 70-46 in an afternoon game at the Kohl Center. The Badger Conference game originally was scheduled to be played at Beaver Dam but was moved to the Kohl Center to allow the Golden Beavers to watch Stauffacher and fellow freshman alum Paige Schumann of Eastern Illinois square off. A third former Beaver Dam player, junior walk-on Kara Crowley, also got to see the floor in the final minute for the Badgers (4-1).
“It was really cool just to see how much the community continues to support me at this next level,” Stauffacher said. “There were nerves in shootaround and it took me awhile to relax and realize it’s just another game. You could definitely feel the Beaver Dam support throughout the entire building.”
Stauffacher entered the game at the 6-minute mark of the first quarter with UW holding a 9-8 lead. She quickly hit a 3-pointer and added two more baskets late in the period to help open up a 22-15 lead.
It’s the kind of energy jolt her new teammates are learning to expect from the 5-foot-11 forward.
“Something Tara always brings to the table is energy,” said sophomore Imani Lewis, whose 15 points shared team scoring honors with senior Suzanne Gilreath. “Her energy is never low, it’s always high. I feel like that trickles down to the team. When her energy level is high and she’s on the floor, everyone else’s energy is up, up, up.
“Also, her rebounding game is very good. Once she’s rebounding, the team starts rebounding because she’s working her butt off down there.”
Sophomore Abby Wahl scored 23 points to lead EIU (3-3), which is coached by former UW-Green Bay and Illinois coach Matt Bollant. Schumann, a 5-9 guard who along with Stauffacher helped Beaver Dam win three consecutive WIAA Division 2 state titles, was scoreless in seven minutes of action.
The former prep teammates crossed paths a few times on the floor and in one sequence Stauffacher couldn’t help but notice.
“If anything it gave me a little bit of, I know who I’m playing against, I know her tendencies,” she said. “But it’s also a little bit of, hey, this is really cool to see someone that I played with for so long mature into a nice college player and see how well she has improved.”
The Panthers rallied late in the first half to cut UW’s lead to 31-28, with Wahl scoring their last nine points.
But the Badgers opened the second half with a 10-0 run and led by as many as 17 points, 58-41, midway through the fourth quarter.
The Panthers responded with a 12-2 run, with Wahl scoring nine points, to pull within 60-53 with just over a minute left. But freshman Julie Pospisilova hit a layup and Lewis made a free throw to help close things out.
The late fade provided a teaching opportunity for coach Jonathan Tsipis.
“I challenged the team,” he said. “When you get up 17 on somebody at home in the fourth quarter that next step should be getting it to 20 and then getting it to 25 and being able to put somebody away. We needed to play the way we started the third quarter — get a stop, come make them guard us and be able to finish them off that way.”
EASTERN ILLINOIS
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Wahl 32 9-16 2-2 7 2 0 1 23
Arthofer 23 0-3 0-0 3 4 2 5 0
Pace 34 2-10 3-4 4 2 5 0 8
Steele 35 5-14 2-2 4 1 2 1 15
Washington 29 1-5 0-0 4 3 1 2 2
Hughes 17 2-5 0-0 3 3 0 2 5
Nehls 12 1-1 0-0 2 3 1 2 2
Litwiller 10 0-1 0-0 2 2 0 1 0
Schumann 7 0-1 0-0 0 1 1 1 0
Stan 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 20-56 7-8 33 21 12 15 55
WISCONSIN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Laszewski 21 3-5 4-7 8 4 0 0 10
Lewis 33 5-11 5-6 8 2 2 4 15
Gilreath 31 5-13 0-0 3 0 0 2 15
Pospisilova 31 2-10 1-2 5 1 2 1 6
VanLeeuwen 31 1-3 2-4 6 2 7 3 4
Beverley 22 2-7 1-2 2 1 2 4 6
Stauffacher 22 3-5 0-2 10 0 0 0 7
Luehring 8 0-5 0-0 0 2 0 0 0
Stapleton 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Crowley 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Bragg 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 21-59 13-23 46 12 13 14 63
Team totals include rebounds and turnovers
Eastern Illinois 15 13 8 19 — 55
Wisconsin 22 9 17 15 — 63
3-pointers — EI 8-22 (Wahl 3-6, Steele 3-7, Hughes 1-2, Pace 1-4, Litwiller 0-1, Washington 0-2), W 8-23 (Gilreath 5-11, Stauffracher 1-1, Beverley 1-3, Pospisilova 1-5, Luehring 0-3). Blocks — EI 3 (Arthofer, Steele, Washington 1), W 1 (Laszewski). Steals — EI 8 (Washington 4, Nehls 3, Arthofer 1), W 6 (Lewis 3, Laszewski 1, Van Leeuwen 1, Luehring 1). Field goal percentage — EI .357, W .356. Free throw percentage — EI .875, W .565. Att. — 3,564.