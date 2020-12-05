Sydney Hilliard scores 26 points for Badgers women's basketball team in loss to Hawkeyes

The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team didn’t have quite enough firepower to keep up with host Iowa in a Big Ten Conference opener Saturday in Iowa City.

The Hawkeyes, averaging just under 100 points in their first two games, had four players score in double figures as they posted an 85-78 victory over the Badgers.

Sophomore guard Sydney Hilliard had her second career-high game in as many contests as she led the Badgers with 26 points. But junior Imani Lewis was the only other UW player in double figures with 17, to go along with a game-high 11 rebounds.

“We need Imani and Syd Hilliard to be able to score it,” coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “But we need other people to step into it.

“I liked our resiliency. We gave up some easy baskets in the first quarter and then fought back to get it to five at halftime. You know Iowa is so potent offensively they’re going to keep coming.”

Iowa (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) opened up a 35-21 lead midway through the second quarter before the Badgers (1-1, 0-1) went on an 11-0 run, with freshmen Brooke Schramek, Kate Thompson and Halle Douglass accounting for nine of those points.