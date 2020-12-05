Sydney Hilliard scores 26 points for Badgers women's basketball team in loss to Hawkeyes

The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team didn’t have quite enough firepower to keep up with host Iowa in a Big Ten Conference opener Saturday in Iowa City.
The Hawkeyes, averaging just under 100 points in their first two games, had four players score in double figures as they posted an 85-78 victory over the Badgers.
Sophomore guard Sydney Hilliard had her second career-high game in as many contests as she led the Badgers with 26 points. But junior Imani Lewis was the only other UW player in double figures with 17, to go along with a game-high 11 rebounds.
“We need Imani and Syd Hilliard to be able to score it,” coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “But we need other people to step into it.
“I liked our resiliency. We gave up some easy baskets in the first quarter and then fought back to get it to five at halftime. You know Iowa is so potent offensively they’re going to keep coming.”
Iowa (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) opened up a 35-21 lead midway through the second quarter before the Badgers (1-1, 0-1) went on an 11-0 run, with freshmen Brooke Schramek, Kate Thompson and Halle Douglass accounting for nine of those points.
The Badgers managed to tie the game at 41 early in the third period on a basket by Hilliard, but the Hawkeyes regained control to lead 61-51 at the end of the quarter. Iowa then opened the fourth quarter with a 13-4 run to stretch the lead to 74-55.
The Badgers, after making just one of their first 18 shots from 3-point range, chipped away at that margin down the stretch with the help of three 3-pointers by sophomore Julie Pospisilova. UW finished just 4-for-21 from beyond the arc (19%), while Iowa hit 11 of 28 (39.3%).
Hilliard, who scored 24 points in the opener against Western Illinois, also contributed nine rebounds and six assists.
“I thought she got to her spots on the floor really well and got to the rim and had a couple opportunities for and-ones,” Tsipis said. “I’m proud of the way Sydney battled.”
Iowa extended its winning streak at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to 38 games in recording its 23 consecutive victory over UW.
Freshman Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes with 23 points, while junior Monika Czinano scored 18, sophomore Gabbie Marshall 15 and sophomore McKenna Warnock, the former Monona Grove standout, added 12.
“It is great to start on a good note in the Big Ten,” Marshall said. “As a young team especially, and get that first win in the Big Ten and keep going from there.”
The Hawkeyes committed just eight turnovers.
“I don’t know the last time we had eight turnovers. That is really good. That was a bright spot,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.
