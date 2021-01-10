Sydney Hilliard scores 23 points but Indiana pulls away from UW

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sophomore guard Sydney Hilliard scored 23 points — her sixth game of 20-plus points this season — but the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team watched No. 19 Indiana pull away for a 74-49 victory in a Big Ten Conference game Sunday.

The Badgers (3-6, 0-6 Big Ten) lost to the Hoosiers (7-3, 5-1) for the sixth straight time.

Hilliard scored five quick points to close the first quarter with UW trailing by three. She scored eight of UW's 12 points in the second quarter as the game started to slip away. Indiana led 30-24 with less than a minute to play in the half before going on a 5-0 run, including a last-second shot by Keyanna Warthen, to lead 35-24 at the break.

"I thought that was a huge momentum play for them," said UW coach Jonathan Tsipis, whose team was 0-for-8 from behind the arc.

Indiana continued its momentum into the second half, opening the third quarter on a 7-2 run to take a 42-26 lead with 7:07 left.

Hilliard was held to 3-for-8 shooting in the second half.