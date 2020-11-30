Sydney Hilliard leads Badgers women's basketball to season-opening win over Western Illinois

The University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team showed its rust and inexperience during the postgame tradition of “Varsity.” A couple of the newcomers apparently were unaware of the waving required at the end, while there was a general inconsistency among the others as to which arm to wave and in which direction first.
“They’ve got to know to go right,” coach Jonathan Tsipis said in his postgame Zoom conference.
While that figures to improve with time, it won’t exactly be the top priority for the Badgers following a 73-66 season-opening victory Sunday over Western Illinois at the Kohl Center.
There were a fair number of positives to be drawn from the game, beginning with a career-high 24-point performance by sophomore guard Sydney Hilliard, who also had eight rebounds and four assists while playing all but two minutes.
Sophomore post Sara Stapleton had her first double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds and junior Imani Lewis finished with 13 points despite an uncharacteristic 4-for-13 shooting effort.
Sophomore guard Julie Pospisilova had a career-best six steals to go along with a game-high five assists.
But those positives were balanced out by a number of negatives that included some dubious ball-handling and sloppy passing that helped lead to 17 turnovers. And there were some defensive deficiencies that resulted in too many easy shots for the Leathernecks, who also drew 21 fouls on the Badgers, leading to 25 free throw attempts.
“You start getting into a little bit of it’s early in the season, a little too much ragtag and our execution wasn’t as good as we had thought,” Tsipis said. “I think there are fixable things on our end.”
Guard Estella Moschkau has a pretty good idea where the emphasis will be in practice this week heading into the Big Ten Conference opener Saturday at Iowa.
“Our transition defense, I’m assuming we’ll do a lot with that this week,” said Moschkau, who had seven points and five rebounds in her UW debut after transferring from Stanford. “I think we need to work on it.
“The best thing is that we got the win. It was pretty sloppy. I need to take care of the ball down the stretch much better. But I would say that it’s a win and that’s all that matters in the end. We were able to pull it out. We made some big plays.”
More often than not, it was Hilliard who had her hands in on those big plays, either with her scoring, passing or defense.
After sharing point guard duties last season with veterans Kendra VanLeeuwen and Niya Beverley, Hilliard clearly is running the show this year. Her load was even a bit heavier Sunday as her primary backup, freshman Halle Douglass, was sidelined by an ankle injury.
Hilliard embraces her expanded role and is determined to make things happen.
“I was just looking to be aggressive, take it downhill,” she said. “I had a few shots and then I’m looking to kick it as well. I think just attacking downhill helps for everyone, just looking for passes and also taking it to the rim.”
Moschkau, the Madison Edgewood graduate, can attest to the growth in Hilliard’s game since they faced off in the Badger Conference during Hilliard’s sophomore season at Monroe.
“She’s just so confident,” Moschkau said. “When the ball’s in her hands we all know she’s either going to draw a foul or score. Her shot has developed very well in the offseason, so I know she can both stretch the floor with her shot now and she can get to the rim. That’s just a double threat.”
Tsipis credited the work Hilliard put in on her game while quarantined back home, whether it was doing ball-handling drills in the garage or retooling her shot at the YMCA or in her driveway or improving her conditioning.
“She worked on her game and we saw that,” Tsipis said. “She’s even quicker. She’s always been really shifty. She’s added some lean muscle mass. When we got her back in July and got to see her with the ball in her hands for the first time it was evident what she had worked on.
“Syd understands that we need that scorer and that person who can attack. It helps everybody. It gets out shooters open and it gets Imani and Sara better looks inside. I thought she was really good right from the very start.”
WESTERN ILLINOIS
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Gilmore 36 4-11 11-15 6 3 4 5 19
Zars 34 6-10 1-2 17 3 0 3 13
Nichols 31 5-8 2-4 6 1 1 5 12
Lutz 35 4-14 0-0 4 4 0 3 9
Pryor 20 1-10 0-0 4 0 4 2 3
Deets 18 2-3 0-0 2 3 1 3 6
McDermott 10 0-3 4-4 1 0 0 1 4
Dins 6 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 1 0
Flanagan 4 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 4 0-1 0-0 0 1 0 1 0
Mock 2 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 0 0
Courier 0+ 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 22-60 18-25 46 15 10 24 66
WISCONSIN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Hilliard 38 10-19 2-4 8 2 4 4 24
Lewis 32 4-13 5-8 7 3 1 3 13
Stapleton 25 5-11 1-1 11 2 1 0 11
Moschkau 28 3-9 0-0 5 4 3 3 7
Pospisilova 36 2-13 0-0 7 3 5 6 5
Luehring 16 4-8 1-2 2 1 0 0 11
Schramek 12 1-5 0-0 3 4 2 1 2
Stauffacher 8 0-0 0-0 1 2 0 0 0
Thompson 5 0-2 0-0 1 0 0 0 0
Djurstrom 0+ 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 29-80 9-15 50 21 16 17 73
Team totals include rebounds and turnovers
Western Illinois 20 10 15 21 — 66
Wisconsin 25 16 12 20 — 73
3-pointers — WI 4-24 (Deets 2-3, Lutz 1-8, Pryor 1-8, Gilmore 0-1, Zars 0-1, Washington 0-1, McDermott 0-2), W 6-19 (Hilliard 2-3, Luehring 2-4, Pospisilova 1-5, Moschkau 1-6, Schramek 0-1). Blocks — WI 5 (Zars 4, Dins 1), W 6 (Stapleton 2, Moschkau 2, Pospisilova 1, Schramek 1). Steals — WI 10 (Lutz 4, Gilmore 3, Nichols 2, Pryor 1), W 13 (Pospisilova 6, Hilliard 3, Stapleton 2, Lewis 1, Moschkau 1). Field goal percentage — WI .367, W .363. Free throw percentage — WI .720, W .600.
