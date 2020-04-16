Swedish player Lovisa Djurstrom signs with Badgers women's basketball

Suddenly, the talent is flowing to the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball program from near and far.
One day after landing a local product, Madison Edgewood’s Estella Moschkau, as a graduate transfer from Stanford, the Badgers added a highly regarded international prospect, Lovisa Djurstrom.
Djurstrom, a 6-foot-4 forward from Gothenburg, Sweden, signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to become part of the UW 2020 recruiting class.
Djurstrom, who plays for the elite RIG Mark academy in Kinna, Sweden, said she was attracted by UW’s combination of athletics and academics.
“I would say the high level of basketball combined with a great education was something that really caught my attention,” Djurstrom said in an email. “I was fortunate enough to have a couple of very good schools to choose from. Wisconsin is a great school and from what I've heard the people living there are crazy about sports, and I would love to experience that.”
The notion of playing college basketball in the U.S. is one that Djurstrom didn’t begin to seriously consider until the past year or so, she said.
“I’ve known for a long time that there is an opportunity to play college basketball but it wasn't something I really considered then,” Djurstrom said. “After I've made the decision it definitely feels more real and I'm excited to see what the next step in my basketball career will look like.”
The idea of playing in the U.S. is one that was enthusiastically encouraged by Geoff Golden, founder/director of B.C. Denver Basketball AAU program, who spent the past season coaching with the RIG Mark academy.
“I was just really impressed with who she was as a person and her talent level,” Golden said. “When I got back I said, ‘you’re a fantastic player and you really need to consider coming to the U.S. and playing.’ She was interested in that and I’ve helped her in that process.
“She has the size, the length and very nice athleticism. A lot of kids have that but she has the skill set. She’s really light on her feet, she can shoot the 3, she can handle it a little bit.
“She’s just a really good all-around player with that size. I think it makes her really versatile. That’s how I would describe her. The versatility that she brings is really valuable.”
Golden helped bring Djurstrom to the attention of UW coach Jonathan Tsipis, who had recruited a player from the B.C. Denver program, Kylee Blacksten, who ultimately decided to stay close to home and signed with Colorado. But Golden was impressed with the way Tsipis and his staff went about recruiting and thought Djurstrom possessed many of the same qualities as Blacksten.
“I told Lovisa I really like them as a staff and they’re doing the right things and I think that would be a good place for you,” Golden said. “I think she’ll do extremely well there.”
Djurstrom’s development as a player accelerated when she was selected to be part of the RIG Mark program. The Swedish Basketball Federation has two national programs and each gets to choose five players each to join its program. Players practice twice a day, four days a week and attend classes in between.
“The team is pretty competitive and we have won our series two years in a row now,” said Djurstrom, who averaged 7.8 points and a team-high 7.5 rebounds and shot 36.7 percent from 3-point range. “It's fun being in an environment where your teammates want the same thing as you do, all of us want to win and go all-in on basketball.”
Djurstrom will become the first player from Sweden to ever play for the Badgers. But she did connect with a member of the UW men’s hockey team, Linus Weissbach, from her hometown to gather some intel on Madison.
“It’s been nice to talk to someone from the same country who knows what is in front of you and what to expect,” she said.
It also didn’t hurt that Tsipis was able to travel to Sweden to make a home visit immediately after UW was eliminated from the Big Ten tournament and before travel was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Jonathan got over there and to be honest with you, that was a big time move by him,” Golden said.
Not being able to make any campus visits, Djurstrom confirmed the significance of his trip.
“It helped a lot,” she said. “It was really important for me to feel a good connection with the head coach and I think meeting him in person and talking about Wisconsin really made me feel more comfortable and thrilled about the school.”
Djurstrom becomes the fifth member of the 2020 recruiting class. She joins Halle Douglass, a 6-2 guard from Lake Forest, Illinois; Brooke Schramek, a 6-2 forward from Benet Academy in Lisle, Illinois; Kate Thompson, a 6-2 forward from Denham Springs, Louisiana; and Natalie Leuzinger, a 5-7 guard from Black Hawk, who will be a preferred walk-on.
