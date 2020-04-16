Swedish player Lovisa Djurstrom signs with Badgers women's basketball

The idea of playing in the U.S. is one that was enthusiastically encouraged by Geoff Golden, founder/director of B.C. Denver Basketball AAU program, who spent the past season coaching with the RIG Mark academy.

“I was just really impressed with who she was as a person and her talent level,” Golden said. “When I got back I said, ‘you’re a fantastic player and you really need to consider coming to the U.S. and playing.’ She was interested in that and I’ve helped her in that process.

“She has the size, the length and very nice athleticism. A lot of kids have that but she has the skill set. She’s really light on her feet, she can shoot the 3, she can handle it a little bit.

“She’s just a really good all-around player with that size. I think it makes her really versatile. That’s how I would describe her. The versatility that she brings is really valuable.”

Golden helped bring Djurstrom to the attention of UW coach Jonathan Tsipis, who had recruited a player from the B.C. Denver program, Kylee Blacksten, who ultimately decided to stay close to home and signed with Colorado. But Golden was impressed with the way Tsipis and his staff went about recruiting and thought Djurstrom possessed many of the same qualities as Blacksten.