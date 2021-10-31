Strong shooting performance sends Badgers women's basketball team past UW-Oshkosh

Junior guard Julie Pospisilova scored 15 points and the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team used a strong shooting performance to defeat UW-Oshkosh 81-47 in an exhibition game Sunday at the Kohl Center.
The Badgers shot 54.4% (31 of 57) from the field, 46.7% (10 of 21) from 3-point range and 81.8% (9 of 11) from the free throw line.
"To have fans back in the stands, to settle in after that first quarter where we seemed a little bit jittery and had Julie (Pospisilova) pick up two quick fouls and play without her, I'm really proud of their effort and hopefully our fans can appreciate the discipline, the organization and the style of basketball that we're going to play this year," first-year UW coach Marisa Moseley said.
Junior guard Sydney Hilliard added 13 points, grad transfer guard Katie Nelson had 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting from 3-point range, and fifth-year senior guard Alex Luering added 11 points.
The Badgers led 40-27 at halftime, then outscored the Titans 24-13 in the third quarter.
"It's been such a competitive atmosphere and everybody's really been pushing each other at practice," Luering said. "Just being able to play under coach Mo right now, we're having so much fun and we have so much freedom in what we're able to do. She encourages us so much on what our strengths are."