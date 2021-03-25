Source: New Badgers women's basketball coach comes from Geno Auriemma coaching tree

Marisa Moseley has been chosen as the next University of Wisconsin women’s basketball coach, a source confirmed Thursday evening.
The hire is expected to be announced on Friday. According to the agenda for a UW System Board of Regents Executive Committee meeting set for Friday, the group will consider an employment and compensation agreement for a women’s basketball coach.
Moseley spent the previous three seasons as the head coach at Boston University, leading the Terriers to a 45-29 record in that span. Prior to that, she was a longtime assistant under legendary coach Geno Auriemma at UConn.
She replaces Jonathan Tsipis, who was fired earlier this month, and takes over a program that has posted 10 consecutive losing seasons and is coming off its worst campaign in more than three decades.
According to her bio on the Boston University athletics website, Moseley is a native of Springfield, Massachusetts. She played four seasons for the Terriers from 2000-04 and was a two-time captain.
Moseley was an assistant at Minnesota for two seasons from 2007-09 but has mostly spent her time on the East Coast.
She took over the Boston University program in 2018 and was named Patriot League Coach of the Year after helping the Terriers go 15-14 overall and 11-7 in league play.
Boston University went 18-12 the following season — it posted its best Patriot League finish (second place) after going 12-6 — and 12-3 in a 2020-21 pandemic-shortened season.
Moseley spent nine seasons working for Auriemma in UConn. The Huskies won five national titles during that span and reached the Final Four each season.
This hire follows a pattern of UW hiring a candidate with a background as an assistant at a national powerhouse program, following Tsipis (Notre Dame) and Bobbie Kelsey (Stanford).
In a statement after Moseley was hired at BU, Auriemma said the school was “getting an amazing person who has the ability to transform the women's program and create excitement that the players, the University and the fans can rally around. Marisa possesses the same qualities that every successful coach has: passion, energy, compassion, discipline and the ability to communicate effectively to her players. We are going to miss Marisa. She has made a lasting impact on our program and in the hearts of our coaches and players. I will miss her personally as a coach and more as a friend.”
Moseley has a tough rebuilding job ahead of her.
UW hasn’t posted a winning season since the Badgers went 16-15 under Lisa Stone in 2010-11. The team finished tied for third in the Big Ten that season, but Stone was fired after the Badgers lost to Illinois State in a WNIT game.
That departure came one year after Stone, an Oregon native, was named Big Ten Coach of the Year and given a three-year extension.
In a statement at the time announcing his decision, UW athletic director Barry Alvarez commended Stone for her work in the community.
“On the court, however, our women's basketball program has not reached and maintained the level of success I believe is possible,” Alvarez said.
The program has only gone downhill from there.
Tsipis was fired on March 9 following a 67-42 loss to Illinois in the Big Ten tournament. The Badgers finished 5-19 overall and 2-18 in Big Ten play, the program’s worst record since going 4-24 under Mary Murphy in 1987-88.
Tsipis went 50-99, a .336 winning percentage, in five seasons at UW. He was 14-74 (.189) in Big Ten play.
Those numbers were nearly identical to his predecessor. Kelsey went 49-100 overall and 19-65 in the Big Ten.
Tsipis' salary was $646,368.32 in fiscal year 2020.
Following Tsipis' dismissal, junior forward Imani Lewis entered the NCAA transfer portal. This season, Lewis was second on the team at 15 points per game and had a team-high 8.8 rebounds per game. She was named to the All-Big Ten second team by the media and received honorable mention from the coaches.
– Colten Bartholomew contributed to this story.
20 players, coaches from Wisconsin involved in 2021 NCAA tournament
PLAYERS
TREVOR ANDERSON | WISCONSIN
Anderson, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior from Stevens Point, is averaging 3.4 points and 1.3 assists for the Badgers off the bench this season. Named Mr. Basketball and AP Player of the Year as a senior in 2016 after the Panthers repeated as Division 1 champions, Anderson attended UW-Green Bay before transferring to UW, redshirting in 2017-18 and suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2018-19. Ninth-seeded UW opens the tournament 6:10 p.m. Friday against No. 8 North Carolina in the South region.
NATE BUSS | WINTHROP
Buss (above center), a 5-foot-11, 175-pound junior from Verona, has been held scoreless in the brief action he's seen in four games with the Eagles since transferring. No. 12 Winthrop opens the tournament 8:57 p.m. Friday against No. 5 Villanova in the South region.
JONATHAN DAVIS | WISCONSIN
Jonathan Davis, a 6-foot-5, 196-pound freshman from La Crosse, is averaging 7.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in his first season in Madison alongside his twin brother Jordan. Named Mr. Basketball in 2020, Jonathan Davis is Central’s all-time scoring leader with 2,158 points. Ninth-seeded UW opens the tournament 6:10 p.m. Friday against No. 8 North Carolina in the South region.
JORDAN DAVIS | WISCONSIN
Jordan Davis, a 6-foot-4, 196-pound freshman from La Crosse, is averaging 0.5 points in 11 appearances since joining the Badgers with twin brother Jonathan. Ninth-seeded UW opens the tournament 6:10 p.m. Friday against No. 8 North Carolina in the South region.
CARTER GILMORE | WISCONSIN
Gilmore, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound freshman from Hartland Arrowhead, is a preferred walk-on at UW. Named AP first-team All-State and Classic 8 Conference Player of the Year as a senior in 2020, he is Arrowhead's career scoring leader with 1,565 points. Ninth-seeded UW opens the tournament 6:10 p.m. Friday against No. 8 North Carolina in the South region.
JAMES GRAHAM | MARYLAND
Graham (above right), a 6-foot-8, 205-pound freshman who led Glendale Nicolet to a 22-2 record in 2019-20, left Nicolet to enroll mid-year at Maryland on Dec. 27, 2020, and joined the team immediately. He's played in seven games for the Terrapins, averaging 1.4 points and 1.4 rebounds. Tenth-seeded Maryland opens the tournament 6:10 p.m. Saturday against No. 7 Connecticut in the East region.
JOEY HAUSER | MICHIGAN STATE
Joey Hauser, a 6-foot-9, 220-pound junior from Stevens Point, is averaging 9.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Spartans — highlighted by a 27-point effort against UW on Christmas Day — since transferring from Marquette and sitting out the 2019-20 season. Michigan State opens the tournament 8:57 p.m. Thursday against UCLA in a First Four game, with a matchup against No. 6 BYU on the line in the East region.
SAM HAUSER | VIRGINIA
Sam Hauser, a 6-foot-8, 218-pound senior who played at Stevens Point High School, is averaging 16.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Cavaliers this season after transferring from Marquette and redshirting in 2019-20. Fourth-seeded Virginia opens the tournament 6:15 p.m. Saturday against No. 13 Ohio in the West region.
JORDAN McCABE | WEST VIRGINIA
McCabe, a 6-foot, 188-pound junior who earned Mr. Basketball and AP All-State Player of the Year honors at Kaukauna in 2018, is averaging 2.3 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this season for the Mountaineers. Third-seeded West Virginia opens the tournament 8:50 p.m. Friday against No. 14 Morehead State in the Midwest region.
JAMARI SIBLEY | GEORGETOWN
Sibley (above left), a 6-foot-8, 200-pound freshman who played high school ball at Glendale Nicolet and then Oak Hill (Va.) Academy, is averaging 1.3 points and 1.0 rebound in 20 appearances for the Hoyas. No. 12 Georgetown opens the tournament 11:15 a.m. Saturday against No. 5 Colorado.
BEN VANDER PLAS | OHIO
Vander Plas, a 6-foot-8, 232-pound senior from Ripon, is averaging 12.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season, his second as a starter for the Bobcats. No. 13 Ohio opens the tournament 6:15 p.m. Saturday against No. 4 Virginia.
ALONDES WILLIAMS | OKLAHOMA
Williams, a 6-foot-5, 201-pound senior who played high school ball at Milwaukee Riverside, is averaging 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22 appearances, including 14 starts, for the Sooners this season. Eighth-seeded Oklahoma opens the tournament 6:25 p.m. Saturday against No. 9 Missouri in the West region.
COACHES
TONY BENNETT | HEAD COACH | VIRGINIA
Tony Bennett, son of former UW coach Dick Bennett, has won three national coach of the year awards while leading Virginia to a 277-96 record over 12 seasons. Fourth-seeded Virginia opens the tournament 6:15 p.m. Saturday against No. 13 Ohio in the West region.
BRADY ELLINGSON | DIRECTOR OF OPS. | DRAKE
Ellingson, a Sussex Hamilton graduate, played three years at the University of Iowa and earned second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors at Drake in 2018-19 before beginning to serve as a video coordinator for the Bulldogs last season. Drake faces Wichita in a First Four game 5:27 p.m. Thursday for the right to face sixth-seeded USC.
GREG GARD | HEAD COACH | WISCONSIN
Gard, a native of Cobb in southern Wisconsin, has compiled a 118-69 record since taking over as Wisconsin’s head coach in 2015. Ninth-seeded UW opens the tournament 6:10 p.m. Friday against No. 8 North Carolina in the South region.
CLAY MOSER | ASSISTANT | ARKANSAS
Moser, who graduated from UW-La Crosse in 1987, has coached in schools at all levels from the USA to China, including in the NBA with Sacramento, Orlando, Cleveland and the Los Angeles Lakers before being hired by Eric Musselman once again, this time with the Razorbacks. Third-seeded Arkansas opens the tournament 11:45 a.m. Friday against No. 14 Colgate.
NATE OATS | HEAD COACH | ALABAMA
Oats, a Watertown native who played Maranatha Baptist Academy High School from 1993-97, is 40-21 since taking over the Crimson Tide program in March 2019. Second-seeded Alabama opens the tournament 3 p.m. Saturday against No. 15 Iona in the East region.
SHAKA SMART | HEAD COACH | TEXAS
Smart, who grew up in the Madison area and was a three-year starter at Oregon High School, is 109-85 since taking over the Texas program in 2015. Third-seeded Texas opens the tournament 8:50 p.m. Saturday against No. 14 Abilene Christian in the East region.
BRAD SODERBERG | ASSISTANT | VIRGINIA
Soderberg, who grew up in Wausau and attended Stevens Point Pacelli High School, is in his fifth season at Virginia. Starting his college playing career at Ripon College before transferring to UW-Stevens Point and playing under Dick Bennett, Soderberg also joined former NBA star and coach Terry Porter to play in the 1984 NAIA national championship game and coached under Bennett at UW from 1995-2001. Fourth-seeded Virginia opens the tournament 6:15 p.m. Saturday against No. 13 Ohio in the West region.
JULIAN SWARTZ | ASSISTANT | GEORGIA TECH
Swartz (above left), a three-time Associated Press All-State player at Waukesha South and 1999 state player of the year, played on UW's 2000 Final Four team but left the program due to issues connected with obsessive-compulsive disorder and earned his degree from Carroll College in 2005. He has been with Georgia Tech since 2016 and has served as an assistant coach since 2018. Ninth-seeded Georgia Tech opens the tournament 3 p.m. Friday against Loyola Chicago in the Midwest region.