Source: New Badgers women's basketball coach comes from Geno Auriemma coaching tree
breaking topical alert top story
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Marisa Moseley

Marisa Moseley, seen here as an assistant with UConn in 2017, will be the next women's basketball coach at the University of Wisconsin. Moseley was most recently the head coach at Boston University, where she won the Patriot League Coach of the Year award in 2019. 

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

Marisa Moseley has been chosen as the next University of Wisconsin women’s basketball coach, a source confirmed Thursday evening.

The hire is expected to be announced on Friday. According to the agenda for a UW System Board of Regents Executive Committee meeting set for Friday, the group will consider an employment and compensation agreement for a women’s basketball coach.

Moseley spent the previous three seasons as the head coach at Boston University, leading the Terriers to a 45-29 record in that span. Prior to that, she was a longtime assistant under legendary coach Geno Auriemma at UConn.

She replaces Jonathan Tsipis, who was fired earlier this month, and takes over a program that has posted 10 consecutive losing seasons and is coming off its worst campaign in more than three decades.

According to her bio on the Boston University athletics website, Moseley is a native of Springfield, Massachusetts. She played four seasons for the Terriers from 2000-04 and was a two-time captain.

Moseley was an assistant at Minnesota for two seasons from 2007-09 but has mostly spent her time on the East Coast.

She took over the Boston University program in 2018 and was named Patriot League Coach of the Year after helping the Terriers go 15-14 overall and 11-7 in league play.

Boston University went 18-12 the following season — it posted its best Patriot League finish (second place) after going 12-6 — and 12-3 in a 2020-21 pandemic-shortened season.

Moseley spent nine seasons working for Auriemma in UConn. The Huskies won five national titles during that span and reached the Final Four each season.

This hire follows a pattern of UW hiring a candidate with a background as an assistant at a national powerhouse program, following Tsipis (Notre Dame) and Bobbie Kelsey (Stanford).

In a statement after Moseley was hired at BU, Auriemma said the school was “getting an amazing person who has the ability to transform the women's program and create excitement that the players, the University and the fans can rally around. Marisa possesses the same qualities that every successful coach has: passion, energy, compassion, discipline and the ability to communicate effectively to her players. We are going to miss Marisa. She has made a lasting impact on our program and in the hearts of our coaches and players. I will miss her personally as a coach and more as a friend.

Moseley has a tough rebuilding job ahead of her.

UW hasn’t posted a winning season since the Badgers went 16-15 under Lisa Stone in 2010-11. The team finished tied for third in the Big Ten that season, but Stone was fired after the Badgers lost to Illinois State in a WNIT game.

That departure came one year after Stone, an Oregon native, was named Big Ten Coach of the Year and given a three-year extension.

In a statement at the time announcing his decision, UW athletic director Barry Alvarez commended Stone for her work in the community.

“On the court, however, our women's basketball program has not reached and maintained the level of success I believe is possible,” Alvarez said.

The program has only gone downhill from there.

Tsipis was fired on March 9 following a 67-42 loss to Illinois in the Big Ten tournament. The Badgers finished 5-19 overall and 2-18 in Big Ten play, the program’s worst record since going 4-24 under Mary Murphy in 1987-88.

Tsipis went 50-99, a .336 winning percentage, in five seasons at UW. He was 14-74 (.189) in Big Ten play.

Those numbers were nearly identical to his predecessor. Kelsey went 49-100 overall and 19-65 in the Big Ten.

Tsipis' salary was $646,368.32 in fiscal year 2020.

Following Tsipis' dismissal, junior forward Imani Lewis entered the NCAA transfer portal. This season, Lewis was second on the team at 15 points per game and had a team-high 8.8 rebounds per game. She was named to the All-Big Ten second team by the media and received honorable mention from the coaches.

– Colten Bartholomew contributed to this story.

moseley cover mug

Moseley
