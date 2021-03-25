Source: New Badgers women's basketball coach comes from Geno Auriemma coaching tree

Boston University went 18-12 the following season — it posted its best Patriot League finish (second place) after going 12-6 — and 12-3 in a 2020-21 pandemic-shortened season.

Moseley spent nine seasons working for Auriemma in UConn. The Huskies won five national titles during that span and reached the Final Four each season.

This hire follows a pattern of UW hiring a candidate with a background as an assistant at a national powerhouse program, following Tsipis (Notre Dame) and Bobbie Kelsey (Stanford).

In a statement after Moseley was hired at BU, Auriemma said the school was “getting an amazing person who has the ability to transform the women's program and create excitement that the players, the University and the fans can rally around. Marisa possesses the same qualities that every successful coach has: passion, energy, compassion, discipline and the ability to communicate effectively to her players. We are going to miss Marisa. She has made a lasting impact on our program and in the hearts of our coaches and players. I will miss her personally as a coach and more as a friend.”

Moseley has a tough rebuilding job ahead of her.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}