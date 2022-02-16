Sluggish third quarter dooms Badgers women's basketball team in loss to Michigan State

The University of Wisconsin women's basketball team did a fine job defending Michigan State leading scorer Nia Clouden on Wednesday night.

Matilda Ekh was another story.

The freshman guard/forward scored 25 points to lead the Spartans to a 74-67 victory over the Badgers at the Kohl Center.

Ekh, who is averaging 12.2 points per game, hit 5 of 7 attempts from 3-point range and 8 of 11 overall. Clouden, a senior guard who is averaging 20.5 points per game, finished with 12 points as did graduate student forward Alisia Smith for the Spartans (14-11, 8-6 Big Ten).

Michigan State shot 56% (28 of 50) from the floor. Trailing 35-30 at halftime, the Spartans outscored the Badgers 23-11 in the third quarter to move ahead 53-46.

"We got really stagnant (in the third quarter) and started to play a lot one-on-one.," UW coach Marisa Moseley said. "Michigan State started switching and I think we didn't take advantage of the mismatches. They turned up the heat a little bit and I think that we backed down."

Freshman guard Krystyna Ellew scored 19 points and sophomore guard Halle Douglass had 18 points to lead the Badgers (7-18, 4-11). Douglass was 6 of 6 from 3-point range.

"I got a lot of good kick-outs from my teammates," Douglass said. "They drove, kicked and found me, and my teammates are good enough players that defenses collapse on them and they were able to find me tonight."