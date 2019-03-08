A not so funny thing happened to four University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team players on their way to the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.
Junior Courtney Fredrickson, redshirt sophomore Grace Mueller, redshirt freshman Alex Luehring and freshman Carmen Backes — all sidelined by various injuries or ailments — had remained in Madison and watched the Badgers win their first two games on television.
But following Thursday’s upset of Ohio State they asked coach Jonathan Tsipis if they could find a way to come down and rejoin their teammates for Friday’s quarterfinal game against Michigan.
So arrangements were made to rent a van and with Cassaundra Thorpe, career and leadership coordinator with the UW athletic department, at the wheel, the group headed out at 6:30 a.m. for Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
But their journey was interrupted around Beloit when a speeding car cut in front of their van, hitting the front. The car flipped and crossed the median before coming to rest in the ditch on the other side of the highway.
“Our car spun out but Cassaundra was able to regain control pretty quickly,” Luehring said. “It was really scary. It was like a movie.”
Police arrived at the scene and assisted the other car’s driver, who was not seriously injured. The contingent of Badgers also avoided injuries.
“We had a little bit of whiplash and are pretty shaken up but other than that there were no injuries,” said Luehring, who is recovering from a bout of mononucleosis that caused her to miss the last seven games of the regular season and the tournament. “Which is crazy because of how serious it could’ve been and how hard they hit us.”
With the rental van still in drivable shape, the group headed onward to Chicago, where they watched the game at Jake Melnick’s restaurant downtown, with plans to head on to Indianapolis if the Badgers beat Michigan.
For the sidelined Badgers, it’s been an agonizingly joyful experience to watch their teammates’ surprising run in the tournament from afar.
“It’s been really hard not to be there but we’re so proud of them and it’s so exciting for us,” Luehring said. “We’ve been in contact with the team and talking to each of them on the phone. We still feel a part of it but we definitely wish we could’ve been there cheering them on and in that atmosphere. It’s been super fun.”