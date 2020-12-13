Sara Stapleton sparks Badgers women's basketball team to rout of North Dakota

Sophomore forward Sara Stapleton produced a career-high 16 points and collected nine rebounds, helping the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team dominate the second half en route to an 80-60 victory over North Dakota on Sunday at the Kohl Center.

Sophomore guards Sydney Hilliard and Julie Pospisilova scored 18 and 12 points, respectively, and junior forward Imani Lewis added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Badgers (2-2).

The 6-foot-3 Stapleton finished 8-for-11 from the field.

"We shared the basketball, but we wanted to get Sara Stapleton going and we went in to her early to see how they would play the post and she did a fantastic job," UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said.

Added Hilliard: "I thought Sara did a great job of being ready and getting physical early so that she can go up right away with the shot. I thought we just had great ball movement today."

UW finished with a season-high 19 assists and a season-low 13 turnovers.

The Badgers led 41-30 at halftime before extending their advantage to 29 points midway through the fourth quarter. UW shot a season-best 42.1% from 3-point range.