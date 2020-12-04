Sara Stapleton gets high marks for low-post play in first career start for Badgers

These days the traditional low-post player is an endangered species in basketball.
Rather than doing the dirty work around the basket and focusing on the fundamental footwork, the trend has been for even big players to drift out toward the 3-point line and start firing away.
Against that backdrop enters Sara Stapleton, a true old-school sophomore post player for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team.
After seeing only limited playing time as a freshman behind senior Abby Laszewski, the 6-foot-3 Stapleton recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds in her first career start in the Badgers’ 73-66 opening victory Sunday over Western Illinois.
It was the kind of performance coach Jonathan Tsipis envisioned for Stapleton and one that he hopes can provide a foundation for the program.
“When we recruited Sara, she embraced that idea of being the low-post kid,” Tsipis said. “There’s not a lot of kids now that want that anymore.
“I have an old-school approach that if you can get a shot in the paint, it’s the highest percentage, you’ve got a chance to get fouled and you maybe force a double team so you can play four-on-three on the other areas of the court. It plays to her skills and it plays to the rest of the roster.”
Tsipis had been looking for that type of player since coming to UW and beat out Big Ten Conference rivals Minnesota, Iowa and Michigan State along with South Dakota State, where her sister Sydney is a junior guard, in the recruiting battle for Stapleton. Likewise, Stapleton was looking for a program that suited her style of play.
“That’s one of the reasons I came to the Big Ten,” she said. “This is a conference where they still utilize the old-fashioned post with a lot of the teams.”
Nowhere is that more true than at Iowa, the Badgers’ opponent in the Big Ten opener Saturday in Iowa City.
The high-flying Hawkeyes (2-0) feature one of the nation’s top post players in 6-3 junior Monika Czinano, an All-Big Ten preseason selection.
There are at least a few similarities between the two, beginning with their suburban Twin Cities hometowns — Stapleton from Blaine on the north side and Czinano from Watertown on the west.
Each relies on strength rather than finesse and like Stapleton, Czinano spent her freshman season watching and learning behind national Player of the Year, Megan Gustafson.
When her opportunity came last season, Czinano took full advantage as she led the Big Ten and was second nationally in field goal percentage (.691) while averaging 16 points per game. Through two games this season she’s upped those numbers to .720 and 23 points, as the Hawkeyes have averaged 99.5 points.
“Czinano is as efficient a post player as there is in the country,” Tsipis said. “Putting her in a position to be able to do that is really important and Iowa does such a good job of that.”
Stapleton said she’s sure she played against Czinano a couple times in AAU ball and has followed her progress at Iowa.
“I always try to watch similar players to try to learn new moves or find techniques that work well,” she said. “I’m looking forward to going against her. Obviously, she’s very strong and powerful in the post and she’s very good at finishing. I don’t think she hardly ever misses. She’s also a good post defender.”
As a developing player Stapleton said she modeled her game after Gustafson and former UW center Frank Kaminsky. “He was more of a traditional post inside, so I always thought it was fun watching him,” she said.
While Stapleton has a long way to go to get close to those lofty standards, Tsipis said she has been by far the team’s most efficient player throughout practice and scrimmages this fall and is confident that her game has plenty of room for growth.
“She has a nice touch from the free throw line and out to about 17 feet,” Tsipis said. “She hasn’t shot a ton of them but we’re comfortable with her shooting that if that helps draw someone out a little more.
“Sara knew we were counting on her with the loss of Abby and that the opportunity was going to be there. You can see her confidence growing.”
Injury update
Freshman guard Halle Douglass returned to practice after missing about 10 days with an ankle injury. Tsipis said it likely she would be a game-time decision as to whether she will be ready to play against Iowa. … Junior forward Imani Lewis also is working her way toward full strength after missing a couple weeks with a foot injury. … Junior walk-on Sydney Mathiason has been plagued by a back problem and didn’t dress for the opening game.
Schedule in flux
With Prairie View A&M having to cancel its game against UW scheduled for Tuesday because of a COVID-19 issue, the Badgers are searching for a substitute opponent to fill the void between the Iowa game and the Dec. 11 home contest against Rutgers.
It won’t be Miami (Ohio), which postponed its Nov. 25 game for the same reason and canceled its game at Purdue on Thursday because of COVID concerns. Tsipis is not sure UW and Miami can find a workable date as their conference seasons get under way.
Duckett to sit out
While the NCAA has been freely handing out waivers for transfers to play immediately, rather than sitting out the usual season, Lexi Duckett will not play this season.
Duckett, who transferred to UW after one season at North Carolina, has been slowed by knee problems and the decision was made to give her the season to fully recover and get acclimated to her new school and program.
“I’d love to have her right now,” Tsipis said. “But I think the long term effect of getting her healthy and getting adjusted from an academic sense in a very unique time, (a waiver) is not something we are going to pursue.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!