Sara Stapleton gets high marks for low-post play in first career start for Badgers

“Czinano is as efficient a post player as there is in the country,” Tsipis said. “Putting her in a position to be able to do that is really important and Iowa does such a good job of that.”

Stapleton said she’s sure she played against Czinano a couple times in AAU ball and has followed her progress at Iowa.

“I always try to watch similar players to try to learn new moves or find techniques that work well,” she said. “I’m looking forward to going against her. Obviously, she’s very strong and powerful in the post and she’s very good at finishing. I don’t think she hardly ever misses. She’s also a good post defender.”

As a developing player Stapleton said she modeled her game after Gustafson and former UW center Frank Kaminsky. “He was more of a traditional post inside, so I always thought it was fun watching him,” she said.

While Stapleton has a long way to go to get close to those lofty standards, Tsipis said she has been by far the team’s most efficient player throughout practice and scrimmages this fall and is confident that her game has plenty of room for growth.