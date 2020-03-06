Rutgers' rally sinks Badgers women's basketball in second round of Big Ten tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — Ten minutes away from reaching the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament for the second straight year, the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team couldn’t find the finishing touch.
Sophomore forward Imani Lewis accounted for 19 points and 10 rebounds, but Rutgers rallied for a 63-55 victory in a second-round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
The fifth-seeded Scarlet Knights, who trailed 45-42 after three quarters, opened the fourth with a 12-0 run en route to their third victory over the 12th-seeded Badgers in as many meetings this season.
“We were trying to rest some people, and they turned the pressure up to start the fourth quarter,” UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “And we didn’t handle it the way I think we’re capable of.”
Junior guard Arella Guirantes scored 27 points to lead Rutgers (22-8), which advances to face No. 4 seed Indiana on Friday.
“Wisconsin was well prepared,” Rutgers coach and Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame member C. Vivian Stringer said, “and it was a scary situation simply because when you play a team three times, and they’ve had very close games to the top teams within the Big Ten, so we were nervous.”
The Badgers, who beat No. 13 seed Illinois in the first round of the tournament, finished with a 12-19 record.
The game was tied at 28 at halftime. Lewis had 13 points and a pair of steals in the first half when the Badgers shot 52% from the field.
Junior guard Niya Beverley had 11 points and five assists for the Badgers, who were plagued by 20 turnovers. Rutgers made 12 steals.
With her 18th double-double, Lewis holds eighth place in program history and is tied for fourth place with Jessie Stomski for season double-doubles at 13.
As the 13th seed in the tournament last year, the Badgers (15-18) beat 12th-seeded Penn State and fifth-seeded Ohio State before losing 73-65 to fourth-seeded Michigan in double overtime in the quarterfinals.
The Badgers have a 45-80 record in four seasons under Tsipis.
Purdue 72, Michigan State 63
Karissa McLaughlin scored 17 points, Ae’Rianna Harris and Fatou Diagne posted double-doubles and the Boilermakers (18-13) defeated the Spartans (16-14).
Michigan 81, Nebraska 75
Amy Dilk scored 22 points, Naz Hillmon had 20 and the Wolverines (20-10) used a strong third quarter to beat the Cornhuskers (17-13).
Ohio State 77, Minnesota 56
Jacy Sheldon and Aaliyah Patty scored 15 points, and the Buckeyes (19-11) never trailed in beating the Golden Gophers (16-15).
WISCONSIN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Laszewski 31 3-9 0-0 4 2 0 2 6
Lewis 35 8-15 3-3 10 0 1 4 19
Van Leeuwen 30 0-3 2-4 4 1 4 3 2
Beverley 35 4-8 1-2 2 2 5 2 11
Hilliard 30 3-6 0-0 6 2 3 2 6
Pospisilova 20 2-5 0-0 4 3 1 5 5
Fredrickson 14 2-3 0-0 0 1 0 1 6
Gilreath 4 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 1 0
Stapleton 0+ 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Bragg 0+ 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 22-49 6-9 36 12 14 20 055
RUTGERS
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Giles 22 1-6 0-0 5 0 0 1 2
Wallace 29 4-7 1-4 3 1 2 2 9
Sanders 32 1-6 0-0 4 0 4 0 2
Guirantes 40 10-17 4-4 3 0 2 2 27
Mack 30 4-8 1-2 4 1 3 1 9
Broughton 15 1-5 0-0 2 1 1 1 2
Migliore 17 3-7 0-0 2 2 1 0 9
Singleton 10 0-3 1-2 4 4 1 1 1
Davenport 5 1-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 2
Totals 25-60 7-12 28 9 14 9 63
Team totals include rebounds and turnovers
Wisconsin 13 15 17 10 — 55
Rutgers 13 15 14 21 — 63
3-pointers — W 5-13 (Fredrickson 2-3, Beverley 2-4, Pospisilova 1-2, Lewis 0-1, Van Leeuwen 0-3), R 6-18 (Guirantes 3-5, Migliore 3-6, Broughton 0-1, Giles 0-3, Sanders 0-3). Blocks — W 2 (Laszewski 2), R 3 (Guirantes 2, Singleton 1). Steals — W 4 (Lewis 2, Laszewski 1, Van Leeuwen 1), R 12 (Guirantes 4, Migliore 4, Mack 3, Sanders 1). Field goal percentage — W .449, R .417. Free throw percentage — W .667, R .583. Att. — 4,158.