Rutgers' rally sinks Badgers women's basketball in second round of Big Ten tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — Ten minutes away from reaching the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament for the second straight year, the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team couldn’t find the finishing touch.

Sophomore forward Imani Lewis accounted for 19 points and 10 rebounds, but Rutgers rallied for a 63-55 victory in a second-round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The fifth-seeded Scarlet Knights, who trailed 45-42 after three quarters, opened the fourth with a 12-0 run en route to their third victory over the 12th-seeded Badgers in as many meetings this season.

“We were trying to rest some people, and they turned the pressure up to start the fourth quarter,” UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said. “And we didn’t handle it the way I think we’re capable of.”

Junior guard Arella Guirantes scored 27 points to lead Rutgers (22-8), which advances to face No. 4 seed Indiana on Friday.

“Wisconsin was well prepared,” Rutgers coach and Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame member C. Vivian Stringer said, “and it was a scary situation simply because when you play a team three times, and they’ve had very close games to the top teams within the Big Ten, so we were nervous.”