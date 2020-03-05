Rutgers' rally sinks Badgers in second round of Big Ten tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — Sophomore forward Imani Lewis accounted for 19 points and 10 rebounds but Rutgers rallied to beat the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team 63-55 in a second-round game of the Big Ten tournament Thursday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
You have free articles remaining.
The fifth-seeded Scarlet Knights, who trailed 45-42 after three quarters, opened the fourth with a 12-0 run en route to their third victory over the Badgers this season.
Junior guard Arella Guirantes scored 27 points to lead Rutgers (22-8), which advances to face No. 4 seed Indiana in a tournament quarterfinal on Friday.
The 12th-seeded Badgers, who beat No. 13 seed Illinois in the first round of the tournament, finished the season with a 12-19 record.
The game was tied at 28 at halftime. Lewis had 13 points and a pair of steals in the first half when the Badgers shot 52% from the field.