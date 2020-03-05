Rutgers' rally sinks Badgers in second round of Big Ten tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — Sophomore forward Imani Lewis accounted for 19 points and 10 rebounds but Rutgers rallied to beat the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team 63-55 in a second-round game of the Big Ten tournament Thursday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

The fifth-seeded Scarlet Knights, who trailed 45-42 after three quarters, opened the fourth with a 12-0 run en route to their third victory over the Badgers this season.

Junior guard Arella Guirantes scored 27 points to lead Rutgers (22-8), which advances to face No. 4 seed Indiana in a tournament quarterfinal on Friday.

The 12th-seeded Badgers, who beat No. 13 seed Illinois in the first round of the tournament, finished the season with a 12-19 record.

The game was tied at 28 at halftime. Lewis had 13 points and a pair of steals in the first half when the Badgers shot 52% from the field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0