Rebounding woes cost UW women's basketball team in loss to Michigan

You wouldn’t know it but one of the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team’s points of emphasis before Thursday night’s game against Michigan was rebounding.

That turned out to be something easier said than done as the Wolverines more than doubled the Badgers on the boards as they rolled to a 68-56 victory at the Kohl Center.

Michigan (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) had a 48-23 advantage on the boards, led by 14 by sophomore Naz Hillmon, who also had a game-high 21 points.

Sophomore Imani Lewis had 17 points and six rebounds to lead the Badgers (9-8, 1-5), but saw her streak of double-doubles snapped at six games.

Getting dominated on the boards was a painful experience for Lewis, who leads the Big Ten in rebounding with an average of 11.7 in conference games.

“It hurts because before the game we emphasized rebounding,” Lewis said. “For us to emphasize rebounding and then not do it kind of hurts because we know what we’re capable of. We just didn’t show that.