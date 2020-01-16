Rebounding woes cost UW women's basketball team in loss to Michigan

You wouldn’t know it but one of the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team’s points of emphasis before Thursday night’s game against Michigan was rebounding.
That turned out to be something easier said than done as the Wolverines more than doubled the Badgers on the boards as they rolled to a 68-56 victory at the Kohl Center.
Michigan (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) had a 48-23 advantage on the boards, led by 14 by sophomore Naz Hillmon, who also had a game-high 21 points.
Sophomore Imani Lewis had 17 points and six rebounds to lead the Badgers (9-8, 1-5), but saw her streak of double-doubles snapped at six games.
Getting dominated on the boards was a painful experience for Lewis, who leads the Big Ten in rebounding with an average of 11.7 in conference games.
“It hurts because before the game we emphasized rebounding,” Lewis said. “For us to emphasize rebounding and then not do it kind of hurts because we know what we’re capable of. We just didn’t show that.
“So it’s all about bouncing back and understanding that if we emphasize rebounding it’s not because we just want to hear ourselves talk. There’s a reason why we do that and it’s bouncing back for the next game and understanding that whatever we emphasize, we have to act on it instead of backing down on it.”
UW coach Jonathan Tsipis said the tone for the game was set on the very first possession when Hillmon missed a tough, contested shot, but senior Kayla Robbins swooped in for a rebound, leading to a jumper by sophomore Amy Dilk.
“Plays like that become contagious,” Tsipis said. “You could see that coach (Kim) Barnes Arico had lit a fire under them and they set the tone. They set the tone on the glass from the start of the game. They set the tone defensively with how aggressive they were. They didn’t let up on the glass.”
The Wolverines outrebounded the Badgers 14-5 in the first quarter as they opened up a 20-8 lead, with eight of those points coming off rebounds.
That trend continued throughout the game as Michigan finished with a 27-4 advantage in second-chance points.
“We weren’t boxing out,” Lewis said. “The team, including me, we were just tipping the ball, we weren’t grabbing it, or we were out of position.”
Hillmon scored nine points in the second quarter as Michigan extended its lead to 35-19.
The Badgers trailed by as many as 21 points, 61-40, midway through the fourth quarter before staging a late rally to chip away at that margin.
Junior Niya Beverley scored all 11 of her points in the second half, seven of them coming in the last 5 minutes, 19 seconds of the game.
“I feel like I wasn’t very aggressive in the first half and I knew that we had to be more aggressive in order to have a shot,” Beverley said. “We just can’t give up.
“I think it showed growth that we didn’t give up because the past two games we felt like we could’ve fought harder. So I’m proud of our team for fighting back this game.”
Tsipis, likewise, thought his team’s effort in the second half was a silver lining in the defeat.
“I liked the fight in our kids,” Tsipis said. “When you’re down 16 at halftime it’s real easy to have bad body language or get down on yourself. I thought whoever we played in the second half played hard. But we still didn’t get the rebound problem solved.”
MICHIGAN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Hillmon 33 8-13 5-6 14 1 2 3 21
Robbins 32 3-11 6-6 8 2 1 1 12
Brown 31 3-8 4-4 1 0 1 0 12
Dilk 36 6-11 0-0 6 3 2 2 12
Johnson 30 2-7 0-0 11 1 0 0 4
Kiser 7 1-3 0-0 2 4 1 0 3
Rauch 9 0-1 0-0 0 1 0 2 0
Varejao 8 2-7 0-0 2 2 0 1 4
Nolan 4 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 0 0
Smeenge 3 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Sidor 6 0-2 0-0 1 0 0 0 0
Totals 25-64 15-16 48 15 7 13 68
WISCONSIN
min fg-a ft-a rb pf a to pts
Laszewski 29 3-7 0-0 3 4 0 0 6
Lewis 34 5-10 7-8 6 1 1 0 17
VanLeeuwen 23 1-8 0-0 0 0 2 2 2
Beverley 22 4-7 2-2 2 3 1 1 11
Hilliard 30 5-7 0-0 3 3 2 1 10
Pospisilova 16 0-4 0-0 2 1 2 3 0
Stauffacher 16 2-4 2-2 2 1 0 0 7
Gilreath 13 1-2 0-0 1 1 1 0 3
Bragg 2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Fredrckson 8 0-1 0-0 1 1 0 0 0
Luehring 4 0-2 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Stapleton 3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 21-52 11-12 23 15 9 9 56
Team totals include rebounds and turnovers
Michigan 20 15 15 18 — 68
Wisconsin 8 11 15 22 — 56
3-pointers — M 3-15 (Brown 2-6, Kiser 1-1, Robbins 0-1, JOhnson 0-1, Smeenge 0-1, Sidor 0-2, Dilk 0-3), W 3-13 (Stauffacher 1-2, Gilreath 1-2, Beverley 1-4, Pospisilova 0-1, Luehring 0-1, Van Leeuwen 0-3). Blocks — M 2 (Hillmon, Johnson 1), W 9 (Lewis 5, Laszewski 2, Hilliard 1, Luehring 1). Steals — M 5 (Dilk 2, Hillmon 1, Robbins 1, Rauch 1), W 8 (Lewis 3, Laszewski 1, Beverley 1, Pospisilova 1, Stauffacher 1, Stapleton 1). Field goal percentage — M .391, W .404. Free throw percentage — M .938, W .917. Att. — 3,191.